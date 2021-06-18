Menu
Fletcher Arritt Jr.
Fork Union Military Academy
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Fletcher Arritt Jr.

Fletcher M. Arritt Jr. was born in Fayetteville, W.Va., over 79 years ago. His proud parents were the late Fletcher M. and Sarah B. Arritt. He left us to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He had two brothers, David (deceased), and his wife, Maria and their five children; and John and his wife, Cathy and their two children. Fletcher is also survived by his his wife/ "girlfriend" of 55 years, Betty Jean (BJ) and their three children: son, Benjamin and his wife, Amanda and their children, William and Elizabeth; son, Fletcher III and his wife, Sonia, and their children, Daniela and Fletcher IV.; and daughter, Amy Jean Berry and her husband, Brooks their children, Noah, Lucas, and Emma Jean. He truly loved his family, nieces, nephews and was proud of their families.

Fletcher's love for Christ was demonstrated by serving at his church (Fork Union Baptist), his community, and his work. Throughout his life he was active in sports, most avidly basketball and running. He enjoyed fishing on the James and listening to the trains. He taught biology and coached at Fork Union Military Academy for 46 years. He was well-known as the head coach of the post graduate basketball team at FUMA, and started the basketball summer camp with his wife, which continues. He has been recognized by his school and the state of Virginia as well as nationally. In 2018, his home court at FUMA was dedicated to him. Those who knew him well, knew he did not believe in trophies. His desire for people, not limited to those he coached or taught, was to inspire them to improve, learn and grow as reflected in the motto "Body, Mind, Spirit." He was old school, the straight arrow, and loyal to a fault. He enjoyed the continued contact of many friends, family, coaches, and players throughout the years. We will end as he always ended his conversations, "God Bless."

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Arritt basketball court at Fork Union Military Academy, 4744 James Madison Hwy, Fork Union, VA 23055 . Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the sanctuary of Fork Union Baptist Church, 4745 James Madison Hwy, Fork Union, VA 23055, where Fletcher will lie in repose from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The church is across the street from the gym. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private.

If desired, donations may be made in Fletcher's name to the Fletcher Arritt Scholarship Fund at FUMA or to Fork Union Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com,

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fork Union Military Academy
4744 James Madison Hwy., Fork Union, IA
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fork Union Baptist Church
4745 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, VA
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Fork Union Baptist Church
4745 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, VA
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
Sponsored by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home.
2019 in Blacksburg, VA
Jack Brautigam
Friend
July 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I have had the good fortune to be on the receiving end of many blessings from God. One of them was my association with Coach Arritt. As the basketball athletic trainer at Virginia Tech from 1978 to 1981, we had four weeks of camps in the summers. Lowell Pitzer, Fletcher's assistant, came for 1 or 2 weeks of camp. When Lowell was not there, I was Fletcher's room mate. You could not be around Fletcher and not want to be a better person - mind, body, and spirit. We ran every morning together, getting up precisely at 5:55 AM to run 5 miles, get back to shower, and go to the cafeteria for "a glass of orange juice." On the last part of our run through the VT farms, we came out of a wooded area, ran through a tunnel under route 460, and up a long incline. Fletcher always had a little more gas in the tank than I did. I will always have the memory of him running like an antelope ahead of me. His voice is etched in my memory as he called his players by last name - Solomon, Steppe, Young, Bozman, Berry. He told me many times that God had given him "everything a man could ever want - a loving wife and family, a roof over his head, three square meals a day, and a job that he loved." God Bless
Jack Brautigam
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry to learn of the passing of coach. Ii remember walking down route 6 early morning before the sun came up on my way to work at the motor lodge.Coach on his morning run up route 6 we would pass each other it light enough for us to make out each other but we always gretted each good morning coach that u Charlne yes coach its me how Re u fine he would eat never slowing his running speed seeing him at the awesome his lovely wife at fhe basketball games. He was a wonderful man I am enrich to have known him and his family.
Charlene Bowles
Friend
June 19, 2021
We should all remember Coach Arritt as he lived. God saw one of his Angel´s suffering and decided it was time to bring him home. I can still remember my first day as a 17 year old young man meeting Coach Arritt for the first time. It wasn´t about my basketball life but was about what I would learn from him that would carry me a lifetime. Coach Arritt loved life, loved people, and I saw that in him. He didn´t care about your race or where you came from. He treated all his players the same. He brought us together so we could learn from each other, and we did learn from each other. The time I spent with Coach Arritt was special. He was like my grandfather, my brother, uncle, cousin and best friend. He gave me a world full of dreams. He gave me long nights in the dorm talking to my roommate Gary Hines, and listening for His footsteps, like a shepherd watching over his flock. We knew as long as Coach Arritt was outside we were safe inside. But it doesn´t end there. Those long Van rides to get to the next game. He made us all feel like we were going out for a Sunday drive to get ice cream. We all felt so honored to be close to him. We were Proud of him as much as he was proud of us and most of all we were most proud of the person that he was. Some days I couldn´t wait to go home for the weekend but also couldn´t wait to return because I knew Come Monday morning Coach Attitt had a story to tell to the whole class and boy was he a great story teller. He made all of us feel like we were On a pedestal but little did he know, for me I had placed him on a pedestal. Also I will not forget that Coach Arritt was a great bible reader because he believed in God just that much, and as Much as did. I loved him even more when he read us the Bible because it took me back to when my grandmother used to read me the Bible. Coach Arritt will always be a part of my life. I would like to say to the Arritt family that my heart is saddened, along with you. Coach Arritt will be missed, his smiles, his stories, love for others and his laughter. Most of all I want to thank you for sharing your husband, father, and grandfather with me. Anytime you need me please feel free to call upon me. God bless you all, with heartfelt sympathy. Dale Solomon
Dale Solomon
June 19, 2021
My family had the extreme good fortune of having Coach Arritt enter our lives as a basketball and life mentor for our sons, David and Brett. He stressed that basketball was not an end-all, but an avenue for achieving academic success which leads to success in life. Equally important is the faith lessons he imparted in his kind and respectful demeanor. I will always remember the times visiting FUMA with my wife or Coach Dan Peterson and sitting in his office on the pew and talking with him about whatever subject came up. Several years later when I was fighting cancer, Coach and Mrs. Arritt added me to their church prayer list, which I will never forget. We send our deepest condolences to Mrs. Arritt and the entire Arritt family, especially our good friend, Brooks Berry. May God hold our friend in a fatherly embrace and bring peace to his family. Hal, Kim, David (FUMA-2011), Brett (FUMA-2013) Wishon
Hal Wishon
Friend
June 18, 2021
I had the distinct privilege of growing up living next door to the Arritt family in Fork Union where my parents were also long-time administrators at FUMA. Not only is Coach Arritt a hugely important mentor, teacher, friend and example to me, but the Arritts are truly my family. B.J., you, like my mother, are a true saint of a human being and the only "girl" Fletch could have possibly ended up with. The Blair Family all mourn with you and are here for you. Ben, my old Atlanta roommate and great childhood friend, I am hear for you brother. Fletcher and Amy - you know what you mean to all of us and you know how much we all love you and your incomparable Dad. There are no words to sufficiently articulate what Coach Fletcher Arritt means to me, to my family, to my home community of Fork Union, and to the thousands of lives he has touched through Fork Union Military Academy. Fletcher Arritt is and always will remain in the present tense for me - what a legacy and what a lasting impact he will continue to have on all of us who are so fortunate to know him. Heartfelt prayers to you, "Coach," and to the entire Arritt and Fork Union FAMILY. -Will Blair FUMA Class of 1986
Will Blair
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry we have lost my old coaching buddy. Good guy, good coach and an excellent human being. We will miss him!
William Raines
June 18, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Arritt family and may God continue to bless you all.
Deborah Moses
Friend
June 18, 2021
Rip coach..you were a big part of my basketball memories and my life..I only played for you for 1 year but the impact was unforgettable..ty..PG 1977
Billy aromando
June 18, 2021
May you ever be thought of the coach who help raise my son to be the man He has grown to be. Thanks The Lewis family
Roynal E Lewis
School
June 18, 2021
Bob and Liz Perry
June 17, 2021
I was so sad to hear the news. He truly was a blessing in my life and had a lasting impact to this day. I´m always proud to tell people I was a starter on the only team he ever had that was undefeated at 29-0 in 1987. The world, your family, friends, players and Fork Union will surely miss you.
Patrick Lyons- PG 1987
Other
June 17, 2021
