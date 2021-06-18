We should all remember Coach Arritt as he lived. God saw one of his Angel´s suffering and decided it was time to bring him home. I can still remember my first day as a 17 year old young man meeting Coach Arritt for the first time. It wasn´t about my basketball life but was about what I would learn from him that would carry me a lifetime. Coach Arritt loved life, loved people, and I saw that in him. He didn´t care about your race or where you came from. He treated all his players the same. He brought us together so we could learn from each other, and we did learn from each other. The time I spent with Coach Arritt was special. He was like my grandfather, my brother, uncle, cousin and best friend. He gave me a world full of dreams. He gave me long nights in the dorm talking to my roommate Gary Hines, and listening for His footsteps, like a shepherd watching over his flock. We knew as long as Coach Arritt was outside we were safe inside. But it doesn´t end there. Those long Van rides to get to the next game. He made us all feel like we were going out for a Sunday drive to get ice cream. We all felt so honored to be close to him. We were Proud of him as much as he was proud of us and most of all we were most proud of the person that he was. Some days I couldn´t wait to go home for the weekend but also couldn´t wait to return because I knew Come Monday morning Coach Attitt had a story to tell to the whole class and boy was he a great story teller. He made all of us feel like we were On a pedestal but little did he know, for me I had placed him on a pedestal. Also I will not forget that Coach Arritt was a great bible reader because he believed in God just that much, and as Much as did. I loved him even more when he read us the Bible because it took me back to when my grandmother used to read me the Bible. Coach Arritt will always be a part of my life. I would like to say to the Arritt family that my heart is saddened, along with you. Coach Arritt will be missed, his smiles, his stories, love for others and his laughter. Most of all I want to thank you for sharing your husband, father, and grandfather with me. Anytime you need me please feel free to call upon me. God bless you all, with heartfelt sympathy. Dale Solomon

