Fletcher Arritt Jr.
Fletcher M. Arritt Jr. was born in Fayetteville, W.Va., over 79 years ago. His proud parents were the late Fletcher M. and Sarah B. Arritt. He left us to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He had two brothers, David (deceased), and his wife, Maria and their five children; and John and his wife, Cathy and their two children. Fletcher is also survived by his his wife/ "girlfriend" of 55 years, Betty Jean (BJ) and their three children: son, Benjamin and his wife, Amanda and their children, William and Elizabeth; son, Fletcher III and his wife, Sonia, and their children, Daniela and Fletcher IV.; and daughter, Amy Jean Berry and her husband, Brooks their children, Noah, Lucas, and Emma Jean. He truly loved his family, nieces, nephews and was proud of their families.
Fletcher's love for Christ was demonstrated by serving at his church (Fork Union Baptist), his community, and his work. Throughout his life he was active in sports, most avidly basketball and running. He enjoyed fishing on the James and listening to the trains. He taught biology and coached at Fork Union Military Academy for 46 years. He was well-known as the head coach of the post graduate basketball team at FUMA, and started the basketball summer camp with his wife, which continues. He has been recognized by his school and the state of Virginia as well as nationally. In 2018, his home court at FUMA was dedicated to him. Those who knew him well, knew he did not believe in trophies. His desire for people, not limited to those he coached or taught, was to inspire them to improve, learn and grow as reflected in the motto "Body, Mind, Spirit." He was old school, the straight arrow, and loyal to a fault. He enjoyed the continued contact of many friends, family, coaches, and players throughout the years. We will end as he always ended his conversations, "God Bless."
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Arritt basketball court at Fork Union Military Academy, 4744 James Madison Hwy, Fork Union, VA 23055 . Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the sanctuary of Fork Union Baptist Church, 4745 James Madison Hwy, Fork Union, VA 23055, where Fletcher will lie in repose from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The church is across the street from the gym. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private.
If desired, donations may be made in Fletcher's name to the Fletcher Arritt Scholarship Fund at FUMA or to Fork Union Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 18, 2021.