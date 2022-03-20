Frank Edward Anderson



Frank Edward Anderson, a long time resident of Richmond, died peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 14, 2022.



He was a graduate of William Monroe High School class of 1976. He was affectionately called "Wolf" by his close friends. Many could attest to his kind and free spirited nature. He leaves behind his daughter, Jessica Knight of California.



He was the second of five children born to the late James Franklin Anderson of Buckingham, Virginia. Precious and loving memories are left to his mother, Mable Lene Anderson of Ruckerville; James V. (Brenda) Anderson, Aroda, Robert L. Anderson, of Ruckerville, Fletcher J. (Misty) Anderson, of Shenandoah, Geneva Alexanderson (formerly Diane Anderson) of Ruckerville. He is also survived by a host of loving family members and friends. Special acknowledgement to his cousin, Alice Anderson, who faithfully aided him while residing in Richmond.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.