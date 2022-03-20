Frank Edward Anderson, a long time resident of Richmond, died peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 14, 2022.
He was a graduate of William Monroe High School class of 1976. He was affectionately called "Wolf" by his close friends. Many could attest to his kind and free spirited nature. He leaves behind his daughter, Jessica Knight of California.
He was the second of five children born to the late James Franklin Anderson of Buckingham, Virginia. Precious and loving memories are left to his mother, Mable Lene Anderson of Ruckerville; James V. (Brenda) Anderson, Aroda, Robert L. Anderson, of Ruckerville, Fletcher J. (Misty) Anderson, of Shenandoah, Geneva Alexanderson (formerly Diane Anderson) of Ruckerville. He is also survived by a host of loving family members and friends. Special acknowledgement to his cousin, Alice Anderson, who faithfully aided him while residing in Richmond.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to the entire Anderson Family. I have known Frank for over 40 years. He was a great guy and a good friend. We had many good talks back in the day. He will be missed!
Madeline Hyman
March 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our prayers.
Cliff and Wanda Strother Sr.
March 20, 2022
Sending condolences to the entire Anderson family. I have such fond memories of Frank from our school days ... going all the way back to third grade when he rode our bus. May cherished memories bring you comfort in this time of loss.