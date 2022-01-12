Deacon George Abram Gordon Jr.



Deacon George Abram Gordon Jr., 72, of Barboursville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center Charlottesville, Va



He was born on March 6, 1949, in Charlottesville, to the late George Abram Gordon Sr. and Mary Frances Carey Gordon. Chef Gordon as he was known was a graduate of Culinary Institute of America for Pro Chefs Hyde Park, N.Y., and BCF Seminary and University where he completed his Bachelors degree and completed requirements towards his Masters. Deacon served on the deacon ministries while working on his education.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Jenkins and a brother, Michael Anthony Carey.



Deacon George is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn V. Gordon, of Barboursville, Va.; two daughters, Vicki Gale Gordon of Orange, Va., and Tanya Denise Gordon of Ruckersville, Va.; one son, George Abram Gordon, III (Jackie) of Culpeper, Va., nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of relatives, church family and friends.



Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. the family will receive visitors at the funeral home for viewing. Saturday, January 15, 2022, viewing will be held from 12 noon until 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Pastor James Louderback officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



A special thanks to the DaVita Staff Dialysis Clinic Charlottesville North. Satchell's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 12, 2022.