Deacon George Abram Gordon Jr., 72, of Barboursville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center Charlottesville, Va
He was born on March 6, 1949, in Charlottesville, to the late George Abram Gordon Sr. and Mary Frances Carey Gordon. Chef Gordon as he was known was a graduate of Culinary Institute of America for Pro Chefs Hyde Park, N.Y., and BCF Seminary and University where he completed his Bachelors degree and completed requirements towards his Masters. Deacon served on the deacon ministries while working on his education.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ann Jenkins and a brother, Michael Anthony Carey.
Deacon George is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn V. Gordon, of Barboursville, Va.; two daughters, Vicki Gale Gordon of Orange, Va., and Tanya Denise Gordon of Ruckersville, Va.; one son, George Abram Gordon, III (Jackie) of Culpeper, Va., nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of relatives, church family and friends.
Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. the family will receive visitors at the funeral home for viewing. Saturday, January 15, 2022, viewing will be held from 12 noon until 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Pastor James Louderback officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A special thanks to the DaVita Staff Dialysis Clinic Charlottesville North. Satchell's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Sending our deepest sympathy to Carolyn & the Gordon Family in the passing of your dear loved ones. My memories of George go back to our school days and the bus stop at Chestnut Grove. May you be blessed with comforting memories of your many happy days together. God's blessings always.
Gloria/Johnny Gilmore
January 24, 2022
My prayers to my family. What a shock. TattaPie as I always called him back when I was 15 years old until the day he passed. He will be NEVER FORGOTTEN AND ALWAYS REMEMBERED. A man of God. My brother in law whom I loved.
Janet B Frye
Family
January 16, 2022
Deacon Gordon will be missed greatly. He was always willing to help out anyone when it came to working in the name of the Lord. We have all loss a champion for the Lord. Love You Deacon Gordon.
Geneva Davis
Friend
January 13, 2022
With great sympathy for the family. I loved George he worked for me a couple of times. He was a very sweet man. Prayers for the family
Debbie teodoro
Work
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Keamera Taylor
Family
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.
Shelia Taylor
Family
January 13, 2022
Thinking of you in this sad time.
Rosa Eaves
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your Loss
Clara Johnson
January 13, 2022
A delight of a person, man and Christian. Big George will be missed. Prayers and sympathy to his family, may you find comfort and peace in your memories of him. He is now singing in the heavenly choir and praying to the saints.
Alonzo & Dawn Johnson
Friend
January 13, 2022
sorry for your lost he was really a very nice person will always remember him.
Shirley Bourne
January 13, 2022
To Carolyn , Tanya and the Gordon Family. I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr George. He and Joey were very close during there illnesses. I am sure he has a seat on Heaven's Choir singing Everyday is Sunday.. He will be missed. Praying for you.
Vicki Johnson
January 13, 2022
So very sorry. Sending prayers to all.
Christine Barnes
Other
January 13, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to all the family of Mr. Gordon. He was a wonderful person and will be missed by everyone. May God Bless each of you. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ralph & Lily Smith
Other
January 13, 2022
Thank you very much for condolences
Vicki Gale Gordon
January 12, 2022
My prayers and condolences goes out his family he was a sweet kind man and will missed and never forgotten Rip
Janet Washington
Friend
January 12, 2022
My prayers and thoughts goes out to the family. We worked together many years ago and was a wonderful person.
George will be truly missed by all who knew him. May God continue to bless Mrs. Gordon and family