Harriet Kennedy Clark
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Harriet Kennedy Clark

May 11, 1935 - December 15, 2021

Harriet K. Clark, 86, of South James Madison Hwy., Madison County, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1935, in Madison County, and was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Odell Clark and Ida Nash Kennedy and Walter Rhoades who raised her.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Clark Taylor and Mark of Orange; a son, Gary Wayne Clark and wife, Phyllis, of Rochelle; six grandchildren, Libby Ramey and Adam, Cassandra Thacker and Robert Quarles, Susan Taylor and Chris Hebert, Crystal Boykin and Roger, Michael Clark and Linda, and Cecil Clark and Catie; 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous great great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Walkers United Methodist Church, Madison Mills. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Britten Stimeling and the Rev. Richard Grendahl will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 until 4:00 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky., Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Walkers United Methodist Church
Madison Mills, VA
Dec
20
Interment
church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
December 20, 2021
