Harriet Kennedy ClarkMay 11, 1935 - December 15, 2021Harriet K. Clark, 86, of South James Madison Hwy., Madison County, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1935, in Madison County, and was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Odell Clark and Ida Nash Kennedy and Walter Rhoades who raised her.She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Clark Taylor and Mark of Orange; a son, Gary Wayne Clark and wife, Phyllis, of Rochelle; six grandchildren, Libby Ramey and Adam, Cassandra Thacker and Robert Quarles, Susan Taylor and Chris Hebert, Crystal Boykin and Roger, Michael Clark and Linda, and Cecil Clark and Catie; 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous great great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Walkers United Methodist Church, Madison Mills. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Britten Stimeling and the Rev. Richard Grendahl will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 until 4:00 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home in Orange.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky., Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.