Dr. Dearing John's was my MOTHER Mattie B. Wooten of Shipman, VA Dr for many years. I remember you and your daughter attending her funeral in May of 1999. My sympathy to you and your family in this sad time. All the WOOTEN 7 siblings want to say we appreciate all the love and care you bestowed upon our MOTHER. God bless you..

Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald March 29, 2021