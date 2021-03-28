Harry Nelson Lewis
Harry Nelson Lewis of Charlottesville, died at home with family by his side on March 16, 2021, after a long illness.
Harry was born on July 6, 1927, in Charlottesville, the second of three sons of Chauncey Depew and Clarice Undine Laughn Lewis of Proffit, Va. He attended Charlottesville public schools and graduated from Lane High School.
He entered the University of Virginia, playing quarterback for the Cavaliers his first year. His studies at the University were postponed when he enlisted in the Navy. Harry joined the V-5 Naval Aviation Cadet training program and was sent to Marquette University near Lake Bluff, Ill. While training, he was spotted by his former UVA coach, Frank Murray, then-coach for the Marquette team, who immediately recruited him to play the same position for Marquette. Family and friends would later muse that Harry was the only college football player who played quarterback for two University teams in one year.
After World War II, Harry re-entered the University of Virginia and graduated in 1949 (BA, Commerce). He was a member of the Glee Club, the football team, the Virginia Spectator magazine staff and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
After graduation, Harry worked first at Baker Watts, an investment firm in Baltimore; soon he returned to his hometown to join his father in the family business at Lewis Insurance Agency. Harry took over the business when his father retired and remained until his son Nelson succeeded him.
Harry was a member of the first class to enter the graduate business school of the University of Virginia, earning his MBA in 1957. He was a devoted alumnus of the UVA Darden School of Business. Harry was class agent for over 60 years and was named the first Chair of the Darden Alumni Board in 1964. He was a member of the Darden Foundation Board of Trustees and was the inaugural recipient of the Harry N. Lewis Distinguished Service Award in 2016. At Darden he developed lifelong friendships that led to several happy and memorable road trips with spouses. In recent years, he looked forward to monthly luncheon meetings with Darden alumni, dubbed the Fearsome Four.
Harry was a dedicated community and business leader. He was a member of the vestry of St. Paul's Memorial Church at the University of Virginia. He was a founding Director and interim President of Guaranty Savings and Loan Association and Chief Executive Officer of O'Neil Mortgage Corporation. He was appointed to the Virginia Milk Commission and started Charlottesville's "This Week" magazine that was distributed free across the community for many years.
Harry's kindness and gentle, wry sense of humor brought smiles to many and especially to his family, to whom he was wholly devoted. He was a lifelong athlete. In addition to football, Harry boxed, sailed, fished and was an avid tennis, squash and golf player. He took up skiing in his 40's, and enjoyed annual ski trips with friends, skiing black diamond slopes through his seventies. Taking fitness seriously, he jogged several miles three times weekly well into his eighties.
Harry was an enthusiastic naturalist, hiker and bird watcher, who loved the outdoors and enjoyed sharing these interests with family and friends. He inspired a love of nature in all of his children.
Harry is survived by his wife, Mary Dearing Ward Johns Lewis; his children, Nelson Prescott Lewis (Jennifer Yourkavitch), Christian Lewis Wheeler (Scott Wheeler and grandson, Hunter Lewis Wheeler), and Sarah Dearing Johns (Jared Miller). Survivors also include his nieces, Karen Lewis Wilbur (Phil Wilbur, Alice and Amelia) and Robin Lewis Allen (Mark Allen, Alansa and Lucius) . In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Walter and Gordon, and by his first wife, Eleanor Ivey Lewis of Lynchburg, Va., who died in 1986.
When his older brother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease Harry joined a longitudinal NIH study that has now become the BIOCARD Study at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The family is grateful for the excellent medical advice from his physician, Evan Heald, MD, and the superb care provided by his family of expert caregivers, especially those of very long service, Louella (Tina) Howard, Taqueshia and Donna Churchman, Lesley Rogers, Macy Drey, Chevone Blair, Briauna Jones, Susan Mefford, Lindsay Talbott, Kenya Gaines, Betty Bailey, Shane Sheffield and the stalwart, Jerome Harris. A family service was held at the University of Virginia cemetery.
Notes may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
. Those wishing to make a donation in Harry's memory may consider a gift to the Harry N. Lewis Distinguished Service Award Fund at the UVA Darden School of Business, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 37963, St. Paul's Memorial Church, 1700 University Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22903, or an organization that supports nature, wildlife or individuals struggling with dementia.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.