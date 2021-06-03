Herbert George Winsett
December 14, 1930 - May 29, 2021
Herbert George Winsett, "Herb", 90, of Troy, Va., passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2021.
Born on December 14, 1930, in New York, N.Y., he graduated from Baldwin High School in 1949. Thereafter, Herb served in the U.S. Army in Korea, and after discharge married his loving wife, Joan in 1953. They were married 67 years. Herb retired from Sears after 44 years.
He and his wife, Joan had two children, son, Wayne Winsett of Boulder, Colorado, daughter, Nancy Winsett Erkenbrack of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Erika and fiancé, Ricky Chavis, Amanda and Rick Wall, both of Virginia Beach, Kyle Winsett and Samantha Winsett, both from Colorado. They have two great grandchildren, Shane and Kaiden Chavis of Virginia Beach. Herb's sister-in-law, Gail Hynninen of Long Island; a niece, Kiera Hynninen of Washington, D.C.; snf nephew, Brett and his wife, Mariana and their son, Ricky Hynninen of Massachusetts. Herb was predeceased by his parents, Herbert D. and Charlotte Winsett, and sister, Nina.
Herb and Joan enjoyed traveling, watching UVa sports and the New York Giants. Herb enjoyed riding and showing his favorite Tennessee Walking horse, Secret and their faithful companion pug, Connie Chung and many years of farm life.
Herb was a proud member of the VFW, DAV and the American Legion.
The family would like special thanks to go to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 625 Peter Jefferson PKWY, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA., 22911, www.hopva.org
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va.
In addition, a graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kendell Cooke officiating at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk for friends and family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 3, 2021.