Jerry Taylor, of Yadkinville, N.C. and formally of North Garden, succumbed to complications of COVID PNEUMONIA on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service to honor him will be held at a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Jerry was my friend for over 40 years & I am missing him every minute of every day. I thank the Lord that he allowed me the privilege of knowing him.
Don Heishman
December 23, 2021
One of the good ones. It's always sad to lose such a good person, friend. And confidant.
Steve Crawford
Work
December 17, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Jerry´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.