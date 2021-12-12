John Taylor Black, born September 25, 1985 passed away suddenly on Monday, December 6, 2021.
He is survived by his father, John B. Black (Cathy); his mother, Debra Anne Knight (Warren); his sisters, Lauren Black Stevens (Adam), Crystal Black Williams (Dave); stepbrother, Michael A. Spencer; maternal grandparents, Marvin Knight (Goldie) and was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Willis E. Black Jr. (Betty). He is also survived by several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and special friend Calvin Johnson.
Born at UVa. Hospital, Taylor was a lifelong resident of Charlottesville and loved his hometown. Taylor attended Albemarle Highschool and graduated from Monticello Highschool. He was passionate about art, music and photography from a very early age and used his talents to create lasting images, songs and pictures that were both beautiful and impactful.
He most recently worked at a local nonprofit radio station in Charlottesville. Taylor produced a radio show and showcased his talents that were broadcasted locally and around the world through the internet. His family, friends and coworkers will miss his contagious personality and laughter. We were blessed by God's grace for bringing him to be part of our lives. Taylor will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite nonprofit organization of your choice in Taylor's remembrance. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
John & Cathy,
I visited Bets today and was shocked to hear of such sad news. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss.
My hope and prayer is that your heart and mind are guarded and protected by the blood of Jesus. I pray that as you need renewal, the Holy Spirit fills you up, encourages you, and reminds you of happy memories.
I know there are no words that can truly soothe you; grief is a powerful storm and it takes time to heal.
(For what it's worth: I am almost certain Taylor was greeted by a welcoming committee of angels; and one in particular, Deb, who probably put our 'hosting' abilities to shame!)
John, your sister always spoke of your 'warrior' spirit. I am so sorry this is 'the battle' you were called to most recently. Walk in the shoes of peace, please cover yourself in God's armor, and 'soldier on,' my friend. We WILL see our loved ones again.
May God keep you and bless you always All my love to you both.
Brooke
Brooke Heffernon
January 17, 2022
Taylor was a kind colleague and fast friend from Music Today. We've kept in touch over the years, talking about music and other nice things. He was a kind person with a beautiful soul and I'm so sorry he is gone. He will be missed!!!!!! Rest in peace, Taylor. Know that you were loved.
Apple Jannotta
Friend
December 15, 2021
Debbie, I am SO sorry for your loss.
Carole Nuckoles
December 12, 2021
I love you, forever cousin. I´ll see you again.
Kimberly King Wise
Family
December 12, 2021
Debra, I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family. May God give you comfort in the days and weeks ahead.
Mary Taylor Darnell
Other
December 12, 2021
John, my heart goes out to you and Cathy and the rest of Taylor´s family. No parent should have to suffer the pain and lose of a child. Taylor was a sweet, kind, gentle soul and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. My prayers are with you.
Carolyn Yowell
Family
December 12, 2021
Taylor was a part of our lives for a brief but memorable time. He was kind and sweet, and we will always remember him. We offer our deepest condolences for your loss.