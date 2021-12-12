John & Cathy, I visited Bets today and was shocked to hear of such sad news. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. My hope and prayer is that your heart and mind are guarded and protected by the blood of Jesus. I pray that as you need renewal, the Holy Spirit fills you up, encourages you, and reminds you of happy memories. I know there are no words that can truly soothe you; grief is a powerful storm and it takes time to heal. (For what it's worth: I am almost certain Taylor was greeted by a welcoming committee of angels; and one in particular, Deb, who probably put our 'hosting' abilities to shame!) John, your sister always spoke of your 'warrior' spirit. I am so sorry this is 'the battle' you were called to most recently. Walk in the shoes of peace, please cover yourself in God's armor, and 'soldier on,' my friend. We WILL see our loved ones again. May God keep you and bless you always All my love to you both. Brooke

Brooke Heffernon January 17, 2022