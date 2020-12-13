John F. Eros



September 9, 1930 - November 19, 2020



John F. Eros passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home in Charlottesville.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Amber Eros; son, John D. and Rebecca Eros; grandchildren, Magdalena and Alexandra of Berkeley, Calif., along with three stepchildren and their spouses, David and Trish Halley of N.C., Andrew Halley, and Ellen Dotas, and Sharon and Chris Kilpatrick of Va. as well as five stepgrandchildren, Katlyn, Amber, Rachael, William, and Evan. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis J. Eros. He is also survived by two sisters, Judith Segasture and Jane Leingang, and a brother, James J. Eros.



A native of East St. Louis, he graduated from St. Louis University and served in the United States Army, where he attended the Army Language School and completed the 12-month course in Russian. He took his Ph.D. in Linguistics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked for 25 years at the Foreign Science and Technology Center in Charlottesville as a Linguistics Analyst. John was an avid runner for most of his life, running 13 marathons, and just recently after hip replacement walked a 5 K race. He was a longtime member of Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville and enjoyed being a dedicated reader on Sundays. A full mass at the Holy Comforter will be held in Charlottesville during the Summer of 2021.



Cremation Society of Virginia



305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, #B, Charlotesville, VA



Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2020.