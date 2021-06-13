Marcus Clark



Marcus Clark of White Hall, Va., was reunited with his younger brother Jacob on May 29, 2021, to begin their heavenly adventures together.



He was the devoted husband to Jessie and the dedicated father to Brynley and Baylee. Hunting with Jessie and Baylee and coaching Brynley's softball team were two of his favorite activities. The family loved camping and fishing with a multitude of friends.



Marcus is the son of Elaine Travis Clark and Jack Clark (Karen). His brother, Fred Willard and sister, Leah Clark (Josh) grieve his loss terribly.



Marcus's death is being felt by the entire community. He was well respected and always had a positive comment to make, even about a bowl of grits. Live by the mantra, WhatWouldMarcusDo



A Celebration of Life will be held at King Family Vineyard on Thirsty Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 13, 2021.