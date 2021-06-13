Marcus Clark of White Hall, Va., was reunited with his younger brother Jacob on May 29, 2021, to begin their heavenly adventures together.
He was the devoted husband to Jessie and the dedicated father to Brynley and Baylee. Hunting with Jessie and Baylee and coaching Brynley's softball team were two of his favorite activities. The family loved camping and fishing with a multitude of friends.
Marcus is the son of Elaine Travis Clark and Jack Clark (Karen). His brother, Fred Willard and sister, Leah Clark (Josh) grieve his loss terribly.
Marcus's death is being felt by the entire community. He was well respected and always had a positive comment to make, even about a bowl of grits. Live by the mantra, WhatWouldMarcusDo
A Celebration of Life will be held at King Family Vineyard on Thirsty Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Jackie, I was in White Hall shortly after Marcus died. I stopped at Wyant´s store and talked to David, and later, Larry. They told me about the tragedy. I am so sorry for your loss. He was a handsome man. It sounds like he was a wonderful person, too. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Theresa Wyant Toms
Family
June 14, 2021
Love Verna, Laura and Sarah
June 14, 2021
Jack, Elaine, Fred...my dad passed this on, so sorry to hear this. I hope you are all well.
Miles Pietsch
June 14, 2021
Dear Elaine and family,
Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your son, Marcus. I'm sure he brought a great deal of joy to all his family and friends.