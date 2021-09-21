Mary Elise "Cookie" Murray
December 22, 1945 - September 17, 2021
On Friday, September 17, 2021, Mary Elsie "Cookie" Murray departed this life, to continue her life in her heavenly home. "Cookie" was born December 22, 1945, to the late Elizabeth Williams and Willie Beasly.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard Williams, Franklin Bell, and Delos Bell; her sisters, Irene and Diane Bell.
Cookie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She had always been a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church of Ruckersville, Va. She worked for UVA Food Services for 35 years until she retired. She enjoyed life, her family and friends, loved her grandchildren, and John 14:7. She was a loving person, a strong woman, always helping, and praying for someone else.
Memories will live on through her five children, James Williams of Barboursville, Va., Michelle Crenshaw, Priscilla Crenshaw of Charlottesville, Va., Mary Sims, David of Barboursville, Va.; two sisters, Carolyn and husband, Fred Barbour and Mary Ali of Charlottesville, Va.; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. This lady will be truly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, 16034 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va. with Pastor Holmes officiating. She will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6th St. NW Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 21, 2021.