Mary Elise "Cookie" Murray
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Mary Elise "Cookie" Murray

December 22, 1945 - September 17, 2021

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Mary Elsie "Cookie" Murray departed this life, to continue her life in her heavenly home. "Cookie" was born December 22, 1945, to the late Elizabeth Williams and Willie Beasly.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard Williams, Franklin Bell, and Delos Bell; her sisters, Irene and Diane Bell.

Cookie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She had always been a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church of Ruckersville, Va. She worked for UVA Food Services for 35 years until she retired. She enjoyed life, her family and friends, loved her grandchildren, and John 14:7. She was a loving person, a strong woman, always helping, and praying for someone else.

Memories will live on through her five children, James Williams of Barboursville, Va., Michelle Crenshaw, Priscilla Crenshaw of Charlottesville, Va., Mary Sims, David of Barboursville, Va.; two sisters, Carolyn and husband, Fred Barbour and Mary Ali of Charlottesville, Va.; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. This lady will be truly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, 16034 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va. with Pastor Holmes officiating. She will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc

108 6th St. NW Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Sep
23
Reposing
12:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church
16034 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church
16034 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
So sorry for the loss of your mother Michelle. My sincere condolences to you all.
Roxanne
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss my Condolences to the family.Cookie was a dear friend of mine.
Nancy B Allen
September 23, 2021
Our condolences goes to the family. Cookie was a lovely Christian lady with a joyful smile. Rest in peace beautiful lady! The Bryant Family
Joyce Barbour
September 22, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Cookies passing. I send my condolences for my mom, Katherine Carey. She enjoyed talking to Cookie and sending time with her.
Danielle Carey-Ferguson
September 22, 2021
My sincere condolences are going out to this family for the loss of there dear loved one . Miss Cookie wassuch a joy to know and be around. I worked with her on my very first job in 1976 Then we met again years later working at UVA. I'm so sorry she left so suddenly. I wasn't aware of her illnesses. Prayers to her entire family. Blessings to all. From a dear friend...
Sandra R Mawyer
Friend
September 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Jones
September 21, 2021
I last talked with Cookie just over six months ago. I ran into her in the Walmart parking lot. We hugged and had a few quick laughs about the past and retirement. We also spoke of how many community members we've lost and how the face of Charlottesville has changed. Little did I know, she would soon join the ranks of those lucky to go to that better place and leave this confusing world behind. Rest in peace my nurturing friend.
J.E. Coles
Friend
September 21, 2021
I am so deeply saddened to hear of your Family's Very Unfortunate Loss of Such a Great Woman,I had the Honor to call my Friend,Your Mother use to Come in and see me Everyday at [email protected], and She Always brighten my day with her infectiousnes Smile,And caring &loving Soul.Cookie would help me thru hard times with her wise wisdom and words of incouragement, that brought me thru and always with a scripture to read when I got home,I truly loved your mother heart&friendship and will keep her in my thoughts and prayers Forever,For she will Always be by your side from her on out and always watching Over All Of You,So if you ever are in doubt or acting up and you feel that breeze,or your hair on your neck be kinda stand or tickle,Yep Now tried That's you're Mom getting after you or saying I Love you and I'm right here. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES LIL MS DEBBIE(7-11)
Debbie Collins (Ms Debbie,AS ONLY Ms Cookie called me )
Friend
September 21, 2021
