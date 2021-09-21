I last talked with Cookie just over six months ago. I ran into her in the Walmart parking lot. We hugged and had a few quick laughs about the past and retirement. We also spoke of how many community members we've lost and how the face of Charlottesville has changed. Little did I know, she would soon join the ranks of those lucky to go to that better place and leave this confusing world behind. Rest in peace my nurturing friend.

J.E. Coles Friend September 21, 2021