Michael Eugene Albro
October 3, 1985 - May 31, 2021
Michael Eugene Albro, 35, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on May 31, 2021, at UVA Medical Center after a brief illness.
Michael was born on October 3,1985, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Betsy Albro of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Sarah Albro of Richmond, Va.; and five nieces and nephews. In addition, he will be missed by his 13 aunts and uncles, and many friends.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses of MUSC, UVA, and DaVita.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to UVA Medical Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.