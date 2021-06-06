Menu
Michael Eugene Albro
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Michael Eugene Albro

October 3, 1985 - May 31, 2021

Michael Eugene Albro, 35, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on May 31, 2021, at UVA Medical Center after a brief illness.

Michael was born on October 3,1985, in Beaufort, South Carolina.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Betsy Albro of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Sarah Albro of Richmond, Va.; and five nieces and nephews. In addition, he will be missed by his 13 aunts and uncles, and many friends.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the doctors and nurses of MUSC, UVA, and DaVita.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to UVA Medical Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your family has meant so much to mine over the years, and I vividly remember teaching Michael in summer school English-I´m so sad about your loss and will be thinking of you with love. -Janet (and the Moore-Coll clan)
Janet Moore-Coll
School
December 18, 2021
Your Field School Family
July 28, 2021
I´m saddened to hear about Michael passing. Thinking about you´ll during this difficult time. You´ll are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jill Mozee
June 14, 2021
I'm so very saddened to hear of Michael's passing. You are all in my thoughts and heart. With Love, Bob Troy
Bob Troy
June 11, 2021
Dear Albro Family, We are deeply saddened to hear about this. Holding your family in the light . Our sincere condolences, Liam and his parents
Liam Tucker and Family
School
June 7, 2021
Thinking of you at this difficult time, but know that the beautiful memories you have of Michael will help you accept his passing away. With much sympathy, Don and Esther Burch
Don and Esther Burch
June 6, 2021
Dear Betsy and Tom, We are so sad to hear of the passing of Michael. How horrible to lose a child and we send our deepest sympathy! Our hearts and prayers are with you!! Gary and Boo Greene
Boo and Gary Greene
School
June 6, 2021
