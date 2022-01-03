Michael Hale Hansell



November 17, 1956 - December 28, 2021



Michael "Mike" Hansell was born on a U.S. military base in Augsburg, Germany on November 17, 1956, and unexpectedly passed away at his home in Howardsville, Va. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was the son of the late Lt. Col. (retired) Homer and Annabelle Hansell. Mike was also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Hansell; wife, Sarah Hansell; and brother, Homer "Sonny" Hansell III. He grew up in Selma, Ala., and graduated from Selma High School. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from Auburn University, as well as a Master's degree in Education from the University of New Orleans.



Mike was an avid Auburn football fan. He was always quick with a "War Eagle," and he had his daughters singing every word of the Auburn fight song before they could walk.



Mike followed many career paths as a young man and always had a story about his time scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins, lifeguarding at the Y, working on a tugboat on the Mississippi, or selling insurance in Selma, before he found his true calling as a teacher. Mike spent most of his teaching career at Walton Middle School in Charlottesville, Va. where he taught history and social studies for almost 30 years.



Mike is survived by his brother, Paul Hansell (Mary); niece, Margaret Hansell King (Jason); and nephew, Paul Hansell Jr. (Jodi); his daughters, Marguerite Deel (Justin) and Becca Hansell (Cora Letteri); his stepchildren, Jessica Gordon (Nate) and Joshua Brittingham; his grandchildren, Jude Deel, Silas Deel, Moses Deel, Aiden Gordon, Grace Gordon, Robert Brittingham, and Austin Brittingham, and several great-nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville, Va. We ask that all attendees please wear a mask. For more information contact Marguerite Deel on Facebook.



Thacker Brothers Funeral Home



Valley Street, Scottsville



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 3, 2022.