Nancy Gemmell CrowderNancy Gemmell Crowder, 83, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021.Born in Pulaski, Virginia, on August 31, 1938, to Nancy and Bill Gemmell, she was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Leroy Crowder. Also, her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Wayne Mann, and two infant, children Ann Rosemary and Lee Landis.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Jill Crowder; her grandson, Michael Crowder and wife, Liz; her granddaughters, Rachel, Courtney, Natalie and Anna; and her great-grandson, Jaden. She was fondly known as "Bimmy" by her family and friends.Nancy was retired from the Orange Review and Madison Eagle. She was a life long member of the Presbyterian Church and was an active member of the Orange Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She was an avid reader and was never without a book.She was a member of the Rapidan Garden Club, Red Hats and the Happy Agers of the Orange Baptist Church where she spent time with her friends that she loved dearly. She will also be missed by her friends at Commonwealth Senior Living, where she met so many people who treated her so kindly.The family wishes to thank all who cared for and loved Nancy.A memorial graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Graham Cemetery. Minister Dwane Pugh will officiate the service with a reception to follow at Orange Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flower, to honor Nancy's love for her cat, Princess, memorial donations may be made to The Orange County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 111, Orange, VA 22960.Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family.