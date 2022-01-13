Paige Powers, born September 28, 1970, at Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania to Jerald Kriger, a doctor, and Jean Kriger, a nurse, died of a rare cancer on January 3, 2022 while sleeping peacefully at home in Charlottesville, Va. in the presence of Michael, her husband of 24 years, and her family.
She was a loving wife, mother extraordinaire to Reagan and Eleanor, wonderful daughter, best friend as a sister, and a devoted friend to many. A talented Ear, Nose, & Throat physician (otolaryngologist) and head/neck surgeon, her medical expertise and compassionate treatment approach improved the lives of thousands of patients and their families.
She leaves her husband, daughters, parents, sister, Kimberly Kriger and brother-in-law, David Speiser and nieces, Liliana and Felicity; her brothers, Chad and Kerry Kriger; parents-in-law, Celine and Thomas Powers; sister-in-law, Mara Lieb and brother-in-law, Matthew Powers.
Paige lived her life with intensity and purpose. She was caring and compassionate as both a medical professional and mother. She had a passion for fitness and endurance sports. She treasured the Blue Ridge Mountains, enjoyed skiing and paddleboarding, and running, hiking and biking the trails of Albemarle Co. She was daring and fearless. She even completed the Spartan Sprint in 2018. If anyone was prepared to face adversity with grace and poise, it was Paige.
Her early education was in Northern Virginia, where teachers noted that she was both talkative and clever. By 7th grade, she knew that she wanted to be a doctor. She majored in Biology and English, graduating with honors from Wellesley College, and also took classes at MIT, where she met Mike. After earning her M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, she completed a two-year surgical internship and four-year Otolaryngology residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Following two years with a busy private ENT practice in southwestern Virginia, she founded Piedmont Otolaryngology in 2004 in Charlottesville, where she served her community delivering excellent patient care.
She loved volunteering as a summer camp physician on the banks of the Neuse River in North Carolina at Camp Seafarer. A longtime camper there herself, she was delighted that her daughters and nieces followed in her footsteps.
Paige's children were by far her proudest accomplishment and joy. She modeled strength and integrity, raising bright, happy and self-assured daughters. She loved laughing with them, cooking together, and watching them grow and contribute to the world. She cheered them on the sports field and in school performances, introduced them to diverse ideas and cultures through international travel adventures, cross country family roadtrips, and so much more.
In lieu of a funeral, there will be a memorial gathering in the spring. In the meantime, friends and family are invited to use her CaringBridge journal as a memorial site. Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to their favorite charity in Paige's name or to the Foundation for Martha Jefferson Hospital, where she was treated during her year-long illness. She was tremendously appreciative of the kindness, professionalism, and dedication of everyone affiliated with the Hospital's Cancer Care Center.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
28 Entries
Dr. Powers was a wonderful and caring person. She was an excellent physician and she cared for her patients with love and smile I was her patient last time I saw her 2019 she diagnosed my ear issues perfectly and give me the right medication till yesterday I was searched my gallery about her video when she was did my Epley Maneuver treatment for dizziness she was so kind and accepted to recording her for my benefit, I'm shocked for hearing that a woman full with energy stolen from us quickly..Dr. Powers was a beautiful lady and we sure have missed her and will continue to. One thing for sure, she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace. God bless this family and we will always love you Dr.
Hamsa Najjar
Other
April 18, 2022
She was the best doctor as so sweet. She was extremely caring and made me feel so comforted as I went through thyroid cancer. She was a blessing and made sure to do surgery in a place where the scar would hide in a wrinkle as I aged.
Alisha Coyle
Other
April 2, 2022
Dear Reagan
I knew your mom from you of course but then she also treated me a couple times and she reminded me so much of you. I am so sorry for your loss especially. All my thoughts are prayers are with you and your family.
Dean Eliason
Friend
March 21, 2022
My 91 year old father and myself both saw Dr Powers. She was a wonderful doctor. She had my Dad's problem taken care of in minutes. She diagnosed my problem on the first visit and prescribed medicine that has helped me so much. She also went out of her way to find that prescription at a much lower price for me and all patients, without us even asking. That was rare. She was very caring and we will remember and appreciate her so much. Our Love & Prayers go out to her family.
Susan Palmer
February 20, 2022
I was Dr Power´s patient. I saw her once in March 2020 as everything was shutting down due to covid. I was so thankful to her for seeing me since I had been suffering from my condition for months. She immediately diagnosed me, treated me and left me with such a positive impression. She was someone I hoped to see again and am so sorry for her passing. Wishing comfort to the family.
Elaine Cecelski
February 17, 2022
Sheri Greenberg
February 4, 2022
We will surely miss Paige !!!!
ANNIE MAE ROSE
Work
January 31, 2022
My sincere prayers are with her family and friends. I was a patient of her for several attempts to regain the hearing in my left ear. She was so compassionate, caring and understanding. I will never forget her.
Diana Allen
Other
January 29, 2022
My prayers are with her family and friends. I only was treated by her one time, and her compassion and medical skill I will never forget. She was an unforgettable person and physician.
Martha Ball
January 28, 2022
My sincere condolences to Dr. Power's family. I am so sorry and send prayers to ease your suffering.
Karen Inal
Other
January 22, 2022
Paige was my senior resident in our training program at UT Memphis. I will never forget her passion or her training.
Tom Costello
January 21, 2022
So sorry!!! This side of Heaven isn´t what God created it to be...now Paige sees how He once created it and is reaping her eternal rewards!!! Our daddy is there too...he´ll be smiling happy to see her and catch up!!! Praying much for you all!!! Lord touch her husband, gals, and all her family & friends...in You we trust
Mrs. Angie Broderick Marcy and family
Friend
January 21, 2022
Paige was my physician and helped me with my cancer in 2014-2015. She was an exceptional, caring person and she will be missed.
Jeff Goldsmith
January 21, 2022
I´m so sorry for your tremendous loss. Paige took care of our son with severe Autism for many years and he absolutely loved her. She was an incredible doctor with the compassion of a saint. I pray she rests now and delights in the presence of the Lord.
Sarah Hormel Everett
January 18, 2022
What a loss to the medical field! I am so sorry to hear of this loss, you all are in our thoughts and prayers. Sharon Roberts
Sharon Roberts
January 18, 2022
Way too soon! So sorry to see this. Her energy alone was remarkable. She was so kind and skilled..I had the honor to work with her in my last years as a respiratory therapist. When I saw her motoring down the hall to see her patients I knew they were so cared about......thank God so many lives benefit to this day by her compassion and expertise. Great Doctor, and over my 46 years I saw alot........one of my favorites and one of the best.
Nate Holman
January 14, 2022
As a nurse and a patient I appreciated her knowledge and wonderful care! I am so sorry for her family´s loss as well as our community´s !
Eileen Monahan
Work
January 14, 2022
I was a patient of Dr. Powers who diagnosed my throat
cancer in 2012, she was a wonderful person, Her family
I know is hurting from this loss but they can be extremely proud of the person that is was. She will be missed by a lot of people.
Charles Lam
January 14, 2022
What an amazing woman!. As a doctor She had a special gift for putting things together and explaining them in such a way that it all made sense. A very special talent. Anyone who knew her knows how unique she was. She is deeply missed.
Cecile Clover
Work
January 14, 2022
Dr. Powers saved my husbands life. And possibly my daughter´s hearing. She will be missed more than words can express.
Marjorie Vanderslice
January 14, 2022
Condolences to the family. My wife was a patient and was well treated by her.
KENNETH KIDD
January 13, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a patient of Dr. Powers. She was always sweet and very caring. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family.
Sherry Tomaine Moubray
Work
January 13, 2022
This is a tremendous loss. Dr. Powers provided wonderful care. Our family would not have made it through all the ear infections without her help, guidance and excellent surgical skills. She is missed
Kevin Grunden
January 13, 2022
My sincere condolences to your family. Dr. Powers left an amazing impact on my family. She always took care of my family and was the best at diagnosing illness´s. She was an amazing physician and I always felt like a I was seeing a friend when I was in her office. She watched my children grow up in her office. Especially my daughter Morgan we were there so much. Our daughters were the same age we had that in common. It was always so great to just sit and talk to her and her staff. Her shoes are very hard to fill by anyone Dr. Paige Powers always had a warm welcoming smile she is a hard act for anyone to follow. She had her wings on earth and now she is souring over so many. God be with your family and prayers of healing. All our love from the Hollis Family. Amy, Steve, Morgan and Philip Hollis
Amy Hollis
January 13, 2022
Dr. Powers was a wonderful and caring person. She was an excellent physician and she cared for her patients with pride, dignity and in a professional manner, as a patient you knew your health was in the best hands and you felt so comfortable knowing you could trust her. Her passing is devastating to the community. My husband, children, grandchildren as well as myself were all treated at her practice for years. My heart is sadden for her lovely daughters, husband l and other family members. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Dr. Powers was a beautiful lady and we sure have missed her and will continue to. One thing for sure, she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace our dear friend. God bless this family
Wanda Crawford
Other
January 13, 2022
A tremendous loss for our community. She was a lovely person and excellent physician. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. It was impossible not to be touched by her joy and her kindness.
William G. Talbott, MD
January 13, 2022
My deepest condolences to family,
friends and colleagues. Dr Powers was way too young and too awesome to leave this world already. I was a short term patient of hers a few years ago. Not only was she an excellent ENT, she was so friendly and sweet and she really cared. I´m so saddened by this news. You´re all in my prayers. May she Rest In Peace.
Amy Smith
Work
January 13, 2022
As an elder, I now experience the loss of many contemporary relatives and friends. Yet it is the way of Nature. But to lose the very young is devastating, a terrible blow, especially one upon whom so many of us have depended for comfort and quality of life. About a decade ago, my vision began to weaken and I am unable to read books, but Dr. Powers had already introduced me to an audiologist. Through recent years of listening to the printed word, I have appreciated the thoughtffulness of Dr. Powers introduction. I have depended upon her generous expertise in other relevant issues, providing help as quickly as possible, and I am sure all her patients have considered Dr. Powers a treasure and join with her family the grief of losing her.