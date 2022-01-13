Paige Powers



September 28, 1970 - January 3, 2022



Paige Powers, born September 28, 1970, at Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania to Jerald Kriger, a doctor, and Jean Kriger, a nurse, died of a rare cancer on January 3, 2022 while sleeping peacefully at home in Charlottesville, Va. in the presence of Michael, her husband of 24 years, and her family.



She was a loving wife, mother extraordinaire to Reagan and Eleanor, wonderful daughter, best friend as a sister, and a devoted friend to many. A talented Ear, Nose, & Throat physician (otolaryngologist) and head/neck surgeon, her medical expertise and compassionate treatment approach improved the lives of thousands of patients and their families.



She leaves her husband, daughters, parents, sister, Kimberly Kriger and brother-in-law, David Speiser and nieces, Liliana and Felicity; her brothers, Chad and Kerry Kriger; parents-in-law, Celine and Thomas Powers; sister-in-law, Mara Lieb and brother-in-law, Matthew Powers.



Paige lived her life with intensity and purpose. She was caring and compassionate as both a medical professional and mother. She had a passion for fitness and endurance sports. She treasured the Blue Ridge Mountains, enjoyed skiing and paddleboarding, and running, hiking and biking the trails of Albemarle Co. She was daring and fearless. She even completed the Spartan Sprint in 2018. If anyone was prepared to face adversity with grace and poise, it was Paige.



Her early education was in Northern Virginia, where teachers noted that she was both talkative and clever. By 7th grade, she knew that she wanted to be a doctor. She majored in Biology and English, graduating with honors from Wellesley College, and also took classes at MIT, where she met Mike. After earning her M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, she completed a two-year surgical internship and four-year Otolaryngology residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Following two years with a busy private ENT practice in southwestern Virginia, she founded Piedmont Otolaryngology in 2004 in Charlottesville, where she served her community delivering excellent patient care.



She loved volunteering as a summer camp physician on the banks of the Neuse River in North Carolina at Camp Seafarer. A longtime camper there herself, she was delighted that her daughters and nieces followed in her footsteps.



Paige's children were by far her proudest accomplishment and joy. She modeled strength and integrity, raising bright, happy and self-assured daughters. She loved laughing with them, cooking together, and watching them grow and contribute to the world. She cheered them on the sports field and in school performances, introduced them to diverse ideas and cultures through international travel adventures, cross country family roadtrips, and so much more.



In lieu of a funeral, there will be a memorial gathering in the spring. In the meantime, friends and family are invited to use her CaringBridge journal as a memorial site. Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation to their favorite charity in Paige's name or to the Foundation for Martha Jefferson Hospital, where she was treated during her year-long illness. She was tremendously appreciative of the kindness, professionalism, and dedication of everyone affiliated with the Hospital's Cancer Care Center.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 13, 2022.