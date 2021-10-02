Phillip Ray SkipperMay 3, 1938 - September 16, 2021Much loved husband and father, Phillip Ray Skipper, 83, of Orange, Virginia, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord on September 16, 2021.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; his daughters whom he cherished, Karen (David), Elizabeth (Nathan), and Leigh Ann; grandchildren he adored, Adam (Juliet), Ethan, Anne, Naomi, and Riley; his new, precious great-grandsons, Emmett and Sam; his sister, Carol Potter and family; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Rock (Peter) and family.A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Orange Assembly of God, 12386 James Madison Hwy., Orange, Va. Please dress casually and colorfully. The family respectfully ask that masks be worn by all those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to OAG, P.O. Box 205, Orange, VA 22960.