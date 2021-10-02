Menu
Phillip Ray Skipper
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Phillip Ray Skipper

May 3, 1938 - September 16, 2021

Much loved husband and father, Phillip Ray Skipper, 83, of Orange, Virginia, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord on September 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; his daughters whom he cherished, Karen (David), Elizabeth (Nathan), and Leigh Ann; grandchildren he adored, Adam (Juliet), Ethan, Anne, Naomi, and Riley; his new, precious great-grandsons, Emmett and Sam; his sister, Carol Potter and family; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Rock (Peter) and family.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Orange Assembly of God, 12386 James Madison Hwy., Orange, Va. Please dress casually and colorfully. The family respectfully ask that masks be worn by all those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to OAG, P.O. Box 205, Orange, VA 22960.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Orange Assembly of God
12386 James Madison Hwy.,, Orange, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen I am so sorry for your loss. Much love, Jeff
Jeff Green
Other
October 2, 2021
