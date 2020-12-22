Menu
Ralph Ashley "Ace" Harrison Jr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
Ralph "Ace" Ashley Harrison Jr.

Ralph Ashley Harrison, Jr. of Charlottesville, died peacefully on December 15, 2020, at the age of 92.

The longtime local sports legend finally called the game to reunite with his adored wife of 68 years, Pat Harrison, who died in January of this year.

Ralph, known as "Ace", "Coach" or to his family "Bogey" was born on January 29, 1928 in Springfield, Missouri to Ralph Ashley Harrison, Sr. and Gertrude Edwards Harrison.

Ralph is survived by his children, Mike Harrison (Tara), Sally H. Higgins, Susan H. Seifert (Arthur), and Mark Harrison. Ralph was a fun loving grandfather to Perry and Clark Bacon, Chloe Higgins, Yancey and Ashley Harrison, and Calvin and Grant Harrison. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Harrison (Carol) of Monterey, CA, and his sister Bitty Fay (David) of Springfield, MO.

The son of a college football and basketball coach, Ralph was a naturally gifted athlete. After being a standout athlete in high school, Ralph attended Southwest Missouri State, now Missouri State University, for one year in 1945 before joining the Navy. When Ralph returned to SMS in 1948, he played on the football, basketball and golf teams, leading the SMS Bears in both basketball and football Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championships two years in a row.

In 1950, Ralph set the single season record amassing 1,736 yards in total offense, a record that stood for 29 years. He was selected All-MIAA First Team Quarterback. Ralph remains the only five-year letter winner in SMS football history.

Ralph's greatest achievement at SMS was meeting Patricia Ann Smith, who was the crowned Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. The quarterback and campus beauty fell in love, were married and started a family. After graduating from SMS, Ralph earned a masters degree at Drury College and returned to SMS in 1953 as an assistant football and basketball coach.

In 1959, Ralph and Pat moved their young family to Charlottesville, Va., where Ralph joined the coaching staff of the University of Virginia football team for two seasons. In 1961, he joined the coaching staff at Lane High School during their legendary 53 game winning streak. In 1965, at age 37, Ralph was named head football coach at Albemarle High School. During his time at AHS, he had a 47-12-1 record, with three 10-0 seasons and three Valley District titles. Ralph also guided the Patriots' golf team from 1971-90 and led them to become the Virginia State Champions in 1974.

After retiring from Albemarle, Ralph became a referee, umpire and official for football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse for more than 25 years at all levels, including state football championships and ACC basketball tournaments. He also served as a sports commissioner, as well as a golf and baseball rules interpreter. Honored in 1985, Ralph was inducted into the SMS College Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame for his years of coaching and officiating.

More than just a coach, Ralph was a beloved mentor and father-like figure to his players. Years after coaching, players were still drawn to him, visiting him and enjoying his company. In retirement, active coaches would seek out Ralph for advice as he was known for his intuitive football brilliance, mapping out new plays with x's and o's on his famous yellow legal pads.

Known for his comedic genius, Ralph was a sought after story teller, an impresario of the one-liners and often quoted for his original humor. There was no better friend than Ralph. In his later years, he would be off to "make rounds" every week, driving to visit all of his friends in their various levels of senior care.

Ralph took on hobbies like he did sports. He was an avid historian who read two books a week, a gifted gardener with beautiful roses, fig trees, raspberries and a prize winning vegetable garden, a successful bridge and poker player, expert angler and hunter. Ralph played competitive one-on-one basketball well into his 60's, regularly shot his age in golf and ran the playing fields refereeing in his 70's.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. Contributions can be made to your charity of choice.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.
12 Entries
What a funny man -- we never got past the joking bits but we sure had fun with that. He and AP Moore gave me a Vega with a stick shift in Driver's Ed -- saying, from the tower, 'you're athletic, you should be able to figure this out.' Love from, as he called me, Corg
Kathy CORRIGAN Zentgraf
December 29, 2020
To Mike and the entire Harrison family. I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My memories of your dad were the days I played city league football, basketball and baseball. He officiated and umpired many a game our teams played. I didn't know him well personally but he always made a point to say hi after recognizing me from those days in my youth. Ralph Harrison was and always will be remembered as someone who made a positive impact on many a young man's life in our community. May he rest in peace.
Russell T Payne
December 27, 2020
I will remember Ralph with the highest regard. My best wishes to the family.
Mike Miller
December 27, 2020
We will miss Ralph! He truly was one of a kind.
Bonnie & Dennis Nielson
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family and many friends. Ace was a friend,colleague and a "HOOT" on the staff at AHS. He will be missed!
William Raines
December 23, 2020
Dear Mike and family, I am very sorry to hear of the loss of your father. My prayers for Gods healing and peace in thistle of bereavement are with you all.I cherish the many times that I interacted with coach whether it was at a sporting event, watching him officiate or a chance meeting in the public arena. Ace will be sorely missed by all.
Bob Bressan
December 23, 2020
Mike,Susie,Mark and Sally-Prayers are with you. Ace was a real companion and close friend for almost 50 years. We shared so many good times. He was the best in so many ways. We will miss him more than we can say. Jim and Joan Espo
jim and Joan esposito
December 22, 2020
Mike - O my, my heart hurts for you. But no wonder the girls are such excellent golfers and have been such excellent students. You and Tara are so full of life and I know it brought great joy to your father.
Beth Wharton
December 22, 2020
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Coach Harrison´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
December 22, 2020
I am so very sorry about the earthly loss of your remarkable dad and grandfather. He was one of the most fun and well read people I have ever known. I will never forget parking my car in front of your house when he came bounding out the front door, grabbed my 4 year old daughter´s hand and led her to his backyard in search of bamboo for her koala bear diorama for preschool. She was delighted, and his energetic enthusiasm contagious. His frequent "sweetie babe" address was endearing. I remember a story he told about staying out very late playing poker with his buddies. Quietly slipping into bed around sunrise, his lovely wife, Pattie, awoke saying, "Bogie are you getting up?" at which time he quickly reversed course, rose, and said, "Just going to get the paper". He always made a quick recovery, on and off the athletic fields and courses. Ralph will be missed on so many levels by so many folks. Thinking about him just makes my eyes smile.
Luci Craig Riddick Kent
December 22, 2020
Mike, Sally, Susie, and Mark, I am so very sorry to hear of your dad's passing. I know it is so very difficult to lose him and your dear mother in the same year. Please know that you will be in my prayers. The Coach was one of a kind, to be sure, and the best coach I ever played for. He prepared me to play at the college level and was instrumental in affording me that opportunity. I am forever grateful. I will celebrate The Coach's legacy every day. I wish you peace and love. Take good care, Nelson
Nelson Strother
December 22, 2020
I LOVED Coach Harrison! Driver's Ed was a blast. To Coach"s family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Debby Cassell Waufle
December 22, 2020
