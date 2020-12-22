I am so very sorry about the earthly loss of your remarkable dad and grandfather. He was one of the most fun and well read people I have ever known. I will never forget parking my car in front of your house when he came bounding out the front door, grabbed my 4 year old daughter´s hand and led her to his backyard in search of bamboo for her koala bear diorama for preschool. She was delighted, and his energetic enthusiasm contagious. His frequent "sweetie babe" address was endearing. I remember a story he told about staying out very late playing poker with his buddies. Quietly slipping into bed around sunrise, his lovely wife, Pattie, awoke saying, "Bogie are you getting up?" at which time he quickly reversed course, rose, and said, "Just going to get the paper". He always made a quick recovery, on and off the athletic fields and courses. Ralph will be missed on so many levels by so many folks. Thinking about him just makes my eyes smile.

