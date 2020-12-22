Ralph "Ace" Ashley Harrison Jr.
Ralph Ashley Harrison, Jr. of Charlottesville, died peacefully on December 15, 2020, at the age of 92.
The longtime local sports legend finally called the game to reunite with his adored wife of 68 years, Pat Harrison, who died in January of this year.
Ralph, known as "Ace", "Coach" or to his family "Bogey" was born on January 29, 1928 in Springfield, Missouri to Ralph Ashley Harrison, Sr. and Gertrude Edwards Harrison.
Ralph is survived by his children, Mike Harrison (Tara), Sally H. Higgins, Susan H. Seifert (Arthur), and Mark Harrison. Ralph was a fun loving grandfather to Perry and Clark Bacon, Chloe Higgins, Yancey and Ashley Harrison, and Calvin and Grant Harrison. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Harrison (Carol) of Monterey, CA, and his sister Bitty Fay (David) of Springfield, MO.
The son of a college football and basketball coach, Ralph was a naturally gifted athlete. After being a standout athlete in high school, Ralph attended Southwest Missouri State, now Missouri State University, for one year in 1945 before joining the Navy. When Ralph returned to SMS in 1948, he played on the football, basketball and golf teams, leading the SMS Bears in both basketball and football Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championships two years in a row.
In 1950, Ralph set the single season record amassing 1,736 yards in total offense, a record that stood for 29 years. He was selected All-MIAA First Team Quarterback. Ralph remains the only five-year letter winner in SMS football history.
Ralph's greatest achievement at SMS was meeting Patricia Ann Smith, who was the crowned Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. The quarterback and campus beauty fell in love, were married and started a family. After graduating from SMS, Ralph earned a masters degree at Drury College and returned to SMS in 1953 as an assistant football and basketball coach.
In 1959, Ralph and Pat moved their young family to Charlottesville, Va., where Ralph joined the coaching staff of the University of Virginia football team for two seasons. In 1961, he joined the coaching staff at Lane High School during their legendary 53 game winning streak. In 1965, at age 37, Ralph was named head football coach at Albemarle High School. During his time at AHS, he had a 47-12-1 record, with three 10-0 seasons and three Valley District titles. Ralph also guided the Patriots' golf team from 1971-90 and led them to become the Virginia State Champions in 1974.
After retiring from Albemarle, Ralph became a referee, umpire and official for football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse for more than 25 years at all levels, including state football championships and ACC basketball tournaments. He also served as a sports commissioner, as well as a golf and baseball rules interpreter. Honored in 1985, Ralph was inducted into the SMS College Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame for his years of coaching and officiating.
More than just a coach, Ralph was a beloved mentor and father-like figure to his players. Years after coaching, players were still drawn to him, visiting him and enjoying his company. In retirement, active coaches would seek out Ralph for advice as he was known for his intuitive football brilliance, mapping out new plays with x's and o's on his famous yellow legal pads.
Known for his comedic genius, Ralph was a sought after story teller, an impresario of the one-liners and often quoted for his original humor. There was no better friend than Ralph. In his later years, he would be off to "make rounds" every week, driving to visit all of his friends in their various levels of senior care.
Ralph took on hobbies like he did sports. He was an avid historian who read two books a week, a gifted gardener with beautiful roses, fig trees, raspberries and a prize winning vegetable garden, a successful bridge and poker player, expert angler and hunter. Ralph played competitive one-on-one basketball well into his 60's, regularly shot his age in golf and ran the playing fields refereeing in his 70's.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. Contributions can be made to your charity of choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.