Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Barnard Freeman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Richard Barnard Freeman

Richard Barnard Freeman, 83 of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Troy, N.C. to the late Thoburn Mallieu Freeman and Cora Arilla Poole Freeman. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Eugene Freeman; and two brothers-in-law, Ken Ares and Van Morris.

He was the owner/artist of Freeman-Victorius Framing Shop and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Brigitte Turquois Freeman; daughter, Paulette B. Marcelle Freeman of Stumpy Point, N.C.; sons, Sean Pietri Freeman and wife Margaret of New Kent, Va. and Timothy Thoburn Freeman and wife Christian of Cambridge, Md.; sisters, Martha Ares and Ellen Morris, Gracie Conner, and husband Kenneth, and Joyce Scott and husband Dick; grandchildren, Cora Rose Freeman, Emily Claire Freeman, Thor Thomas Freeman, and Richard Ryan Freeman.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with interment in Culpeper National Cemetery.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Brigitte and Paulette, sending you my heartfelt sorrow in learning of Richard´s passing. I have so many wonderful memories of our business association and will keep you in my heart.
Barbara Hallahan
Work
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results