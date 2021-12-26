Richard Barnard FreemanRichard Barnard Freeman, 83 of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 6, 1938 in Troy, N.C. to the late Thoburn Mallieu Freeman and Cora Arilla Poole Freeman. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Eugene Freeman; and two brothers-in-law, Ken Ares and Van Morris.He was the owner/artist of Freeman-Victorius Framing Shop and was a U.S. Navy veteran.He is survived by his wife, Brigitte Turquois Freeman; daughter, Paulette B. Marcelle Freeman of Stumpy Point, N.C.; sons, Sean Pietri Freeman and wife Margaret of New Kent, Va. and Timothy Thoburn Freeman and wife Christian of Cambridge, Md.; sisters, Martha Ares and Ellen Morris, Gracie Conner, and husband Kenneth, and Joyce Scott and husband Dick; grandchildren, Cora Rose Freeman, Emily Claire Freeman, Thor Thomas Freeman, and Richard Ryan Freeman.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with interment in Culpeper National Cemetery.