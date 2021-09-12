Menu
Shawn Darnell Mason
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Shawn Darnell Mason

March 11, 1976 - September 4, 2021

Shawn Darnell Mason departed this life on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1976, son of the late Charles Mason and Roberta Mason.

He is survived by one daughter, Haylie Simmons; six sisters, Sabrina Wilson, Pauline Jones, Michelle Perkins, Evelyn Mason, Dorothy Carter, and Rose Kenner; a very special brother/nephew, Devin Shelton; a lovely girlfriend, Noelle Williams; three nieces, Shailoah Wilson, J'immi Wilson and Jnauiree Wilson; two great-nieces, Avah Brown and Nakierra Shelton.

A Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shawn and I go way back to Johnson Elementary all through Buford and CHS. He´s always been a good friend to me. He will surely be missed. My condolences and prayers for the family.
LaTish Reid
School
September 14, 2021
Sorry for the loss of such a wonderful person. He was looking forward to taking a some classes at Piedmont in starting in October and shared his excitement with me as we were assisting him. He would always come see me when he need to vent about difficult things. He was a fighter and very determined to not let his health hold him back. Love you Shawn and you will truly be missed.
Gary Spry
Work
September 13, 2021
Our deepest condolences and prayers for the family
Theresa and Wayne Williams
Friend
September 13, 2021
Robert, Sabrina, Devin, Shailoah, J'immi and Jnauiree it has been a long time. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Shawn was a great person who always thought of others. His laugh and smile is contagious. He will continue to watch over each of you as if he was still here, he is still here in each of our hearts. Now he is up in the heavens laughing and joking with his dad. Praying for you all with my deepest sympathy.
Kristie
Friend
September 13, 2021
Roberta, Sabrina, Devin, Shailoah, J'immi and Jnauiree you all are in my prayers. Shawn will now get to laugh and joke with his dad like old times. He will continue to watch over each and everyone of you as if he was still here, which he is in every one of you. He will truly be missed.
Kristie
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry to the family for the loss of a good guy. Shawn and I went to school together and later his mom, babysat my kids. I remember Shawn as a jokester and yet quiet in some ways. May God wrap his arms around the family and offer comfort.
Monica Davies (Davis)
School
September 13, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of the loss of your son and brother. My deepest condolences to the family.
Jonathan Wright
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your son. I will keep your family in prayer.
Elnora Grooms
September 12, 2021
TO ROBERTA AND FAMILY...SENDING OUR HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY...SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT PASSING A LOVED SON...REMEMBER ALL THE GOOD TIMES YOU SHARED AND ALWAYS TRUST IN GOD....WITH LOVE LESSIE AND FAMILY...
LESSIE SIMS
Friend
September 12, 2021
I am so hurt and sorry to hear about Shawn's passing. I Just saw you in March you took me to the airport. You put a smile on my face telling me a funny story about your daughter and the Unicorn she wanted. Ms. Mason, Sabrina, Linda and the rest of the family Condolences and prayers to you. RIH Shawn.. Love The Vaughan Family
Vaughan Family
Friend
September 12, 2021
I am so very sorry to read about Shawn´s passing. I remember him and his parents fondly from his school days and our working together in the Charlottesville schools. My sincere condolences. May he rest in eternal peace.
Mrs. Nancy Lambert
School
September 12, 2021
I would like to send my condolences to his family, my thoughts and prayers are always with them. I have so many memories just in four years but I want him to always know the love we had was real and I never thought I would be in love but once I found you I knew I had to have you around forever. All the wisdom, positivity and love you show was marvelous. From the noises you make when you eat, to how your chest raises up when you sleep peaceful, to that laugh you made when something was just so funny. Little things I could never forget and although I have to go on in life I thank you so much for allowing me to experience real love. The kids are hurt but they want you to know they love you so much and thank you for allowing them to experience what it felt to have a real dad even if not biological. "Your are so beautiful to meee" something you would always say to me. Your legacy will live on just watch and see my love !! Love always, pumpkin
Noelle Williams
Other
September 12, 2021
