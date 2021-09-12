I would like to send my condolences to his family, my thoughts and prayers are always with them. I have so many memories just in four years but I want him to always know the love we had was real and I never thought I would be in love but once I found you I knew I had to have you around forever. All the wisdom, positivity and love you show was marvelous. From the noises you make when you eat, to how your chest raises up when you sleep peaceful, to that laugh you made when something was just so funny. Little things I could never forget and although I have to go on in life I thank you so much for allowing me to experience real love. The kids are hurt but they want you to know they love you so much and thank you for allowing them to experience what it felt to have a real dad even if not biological. "Your are so beautiful to meee" something you would always say to me. Your legacy will live on just watch and see my love !! Love always, pumpkin

Noelle Williams Other September 12, 2021