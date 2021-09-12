Shawn Darnell Mason
March 11, 1976 - September 4, 2021
Shawn Darnell Mason departed this life on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1976, son of the late Charles Mason and Roberta Mason.
He is survived by one daughter, Haylie Simmons; six sisters, Sabrina Wilson, Pauline Jones, Michelle Perkins, Evelyn Mason, Dorothy Carter, and Rose Kenner; a very special brother/nephew, Devin Shelton; a lovely girlfriend, Noelle Williams; three nieces, Shailoah Wilson, J'immi Wilson and Jnauiree Wilson; two great-nieces, Avah Brown and Nakierra Shelton.
A Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.