My heartfelt condolences to Mr and Mrs Bradbeer and family. Tom will truly be missed by all that knew him. Tom was a very caring, smart and dedicated friend. We met in 1995 and played soccer in the Charlottesville Adult soccer league for the Mamas & Papas. During that time, I knew Tom always had my back and he was an excellent goalkeeper. He was a kind friend who also had my back off the field, as well. I have many fond memories of visiting Tom and his friends at his place to just hang out and play frisbee, darts, biking etc and with his Siberian huskie Jasper. Having just found out of his passing, I am really at a loss for words of such of fine person, who went too soon. I know Tom will be looking down on us and cheering for his UVA sports teams and the Magpies ! Tom I will see you on the other side one day. Your friend Ron.

Ronald Rose Friend September 10, 2021