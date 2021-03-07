Menu
Thomas Clive Bradbeer
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Blue Ridge SchoolCharlottesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Thomas Clive Bradbeer

July 27, 1967 - January 12, 2021

Thomas Clive Bradbeer, 53, died unexpectedly at home in Charlottesville, on January 12, 2021. He was the beloved son of Clive and Wilma Bradbeer of Charlottesville, brother of Suzy, brother-in-law of Kyle and father of Anabella. He is also survived and deeply missed by numerous relatives and friends in this country, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The essential Tom was a loving, caring and generous family member, and an intensely loyal longstanding friend.

Tom was born at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, on July 27, 1967. Most of his formal education was done in the Charlottesville Public School system, at Johnson Elementary School, Buford Middle School and Charlottesville High School, graduating in 1986. During his school days he was the winner of the U.S. Air Force award at a CHS Science Fair, and a painting of his was selected to hang temporarily in Delegate Van Yahres' office in the General Assembly building in Richmond. Interspersed among these years, as he travelled with his parents, were a few months of first grade at an elementary school in Leicester, England, a summer session at the Blue Ridge School in Dyke, Virginia, and a year at Logan Park High School in Dunedin, New Zealand. A few years later, after deciding on further formal education, he obtained an Associate Degree, cum laude, from Piedmont Virginia Community College, and a BA degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, graduating in 1996 with a major in history.

Tom was very much a free spirit; adventurous, independent, and determined to go his own way. He was usually ready for new experiences, and was prepared to take risks, often with some disregard for his own health. He was a superb athlete and played some Little League baseball, soccer and tennis at junior levels. At Charlottesville High School he played on the Boy's tennis team as a sophomore, but did not continue this in his later years. In New Zealand he had success and pleasure playing basketball for the Logan Park High School's junior team. Later he used his athleticism to become an outstanding goalkeeper in an adult soccer league in Charlottesville.

Tom had a deep love for and facility with animals of most kinds, but especially with dogs and snakes. He was also very much an outdoors person, who did not wish to work indoors, and certainly not to sit at a desk looking at a computer screen. When he finished high school he and a friend took off for a year in the South Pacific, spending the first seven months touring New Zealand on motorbikes, before moving on to Australia and the Cook Islands.

On his return Tom took a job at the Vivarium at the University of Virginia Health System, looking after the experimental animals, and going beyond the usual requirements of his job to give them as much love and tender care as possible. Then he decided it was a good time to continue his formal education, which he did via PVCC and UVA. During these academic years his adventurous spirit prompted him to head out to Alaska in the summer of 1992 and work on a salmon fishing boat. He later took three more trips to Alaska. On one of these, based at the remote village of Egigik on the Alaskan Peninsula, he operated a tender with an onboard crane to transfer salmon from fishing boats to the cannery. His most exciting experience was in 1995, kayaking with a friend about 230 miles up the Alaskan coast from Petersburg to Juneau, with close encounters with orcas and humpbacked whales, and sightings of grizzly bears and wolves.

He enjoyed working with wood and a good part of his adult life was working in construction as a carpenter for his friend Tyler Brooks, of the Brooks Construction Company. He also spent a few summers working for the Yates Landscaping company in Damarriscotta, Maine.

When not working his primary recreational activities were fishing, hiking, reading and attending rock concerts, especially the Dave Matthews Band. He was prepared to travel considerable distances to hear a favorite band. When fishing or hiking he was invariably accompanied by one of his faithful dogs, either a Border Collie or a Siberian Husky.

Tom lived a full life. It just should have been longer. A celebration of his life is planned for later in the year.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My heartfelt condolences to Mr and Mrs Bradbeer and family. Tom will truly be missed by all that knew him. Tom was a very caring, smart and dedicated friend. We met in 1995 and played soccer in the Charlottesville Adult soccer league for the Mamas & Papas. During that time, I knew Tom always had my back and he was an excellent goalkeeper. He was a kind friend who also had my back off the field, as well. I have many fond memories of visiting Tom and his friends at his place to just hang out and play frisbee, darts, biking etc and with his Siberian huskie Jasper. Having just found out of his passing, I am really at a loss for words of such of fine person, who went too soon. I know Tom will be looking down on us and cheering for his UVA sports teams and the Magpies ! Tom I will see you on the other side one day. Your friend Ron.
Ronald Rose
Friend
September 10, 2021
Aunt Wilma and family, So incredibly sorry to hear of your loss. Thoughts and prayers for all of you.
Linnea Person Savoie
March 26, 2021
I'm very sorry we have lost a wonderful person, I worked at the vivarium with Tom and he was always cheerful and shared his many stories of adventure. A truly blessed man. So sad for your loss.
kathy dunn
March 14, 2021
Wilma and Clive and family. Years pass but the heart is still with you sweethearts. Having ourselves lost a son we know a bit of what you are going through. Tom would want us all to live as rich a life ! Thanks for all of your light and love. Thinking and praying for you. J P James, Heathsville
John Peter James
March 13, 2021
Dear Wilma and Clive,
It is with great sadness that I write to you about the death of your son, Tom. The beautifully composed paragraphs in the Daily Progress describe a son of whom all of us can be proud, and even though I did not know Tom, my son Ben who is near him in age does remember him from various activities during the school years.
Happy memories last a lifetime, and I know that you both have stored up many, many happy memories of Tom.
Fondly, Eleanore
Eleanore Sturgill
Friend
March 8, 2021
The PVCC Alumni Association IS very sorry to hear about Tom's passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the PVCC family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
PVCC Alumni Association
March 7, 2021
Dear Wilma, Clive, Suzy, Kyle and Annabelle, I´m So sorry to hear you lost your beloved Tom, whom I remember as "Tommy" the little boy who would run around in the hall laughing when I was visiting. I have not seen Tom much as an adult, but I have heard of his various adventures around the globe. My prayers are with you all, the loss is immeasurable, but I know Tom will always be in your hearts, and I will always remember the sweet little boy I knew who ran around full of laughter. Much Love, Cyane
Cyane Williams
March 7, 2021
