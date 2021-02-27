Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Sillett II
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Thomas Sillett II

November 20, 1970 - February 22, 2021

Thomas Wayne Sillett II, loving father, son, and friend passed from this life on February 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Tommy was born on November 20, 1970, son of Thomas Wayne Sillett Sr. and Deborah Ann Sillett.

Tommy's greatest and dearest accomplishments are his two beautiful daughters, Kaila Paige Sillett (Scott) and Hailee Grace Sillett.

In addition to his daughters and parents, Tommy is survived by his daughters' mother, Kari; his aunts and uncles, Sharyon (Billy) Rogers, Allan (Suzanne) Hatcher, Dolf Mendicino, Lisa (Greg) Bugg, Rhonda (Scotty) Snow, Brenda (John) Piotrowski, Sherry (Roger) Deane, and Connie Sillett; countless cousins and friends with a very special thank you to Tommy's lifelong friend, Rod Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marietta and Carl Hatcher and Helen and Bill Sillett; uncle, Larry Hatcher; and aunt, Denise Mendicino.

Tommy was a 1988 graduate of Charlottesville High School and CATEC.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tommy's memory to the Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff's Office, American Cancer Society, and/or a charity of one's choice.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Lazy Parrott Grill, located at 532 S Pantops Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22911, from 12 until 6 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lazy Parrott Grill
532 S Pantops Dr, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
60 Entries
Debbie & Tommy, I am so sorry to hear about this. May God be with you during this hard time. Tommy was a great young man.
Deborah Peregoy
March 4, 2021
Tommy... I still can't believe you're gone. I have so many happy memories with you and you are one of my oldest friends. Wherever you went or whatever you did, fun was sure to be there with you. I miss you already and I know I will see you again one day. RIP my dear friend. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time of great sorrow.
Tammy Chisholm
March 3, 2021
My Deepest condolences.
Lisa Beazley Coffey
Friend
February 28, 2021
Tommy, Debbie & Family,
Please accept my sympathy and condolence on the loss of Thomas. Mere words are not adequate to relieve your grief and sense of loss, but please take comfort and solace that any and all suffering has ended, and he now walks with the angels.
Sterling Proffitt
Friend
February 28, 2021
Tommy,Debbie,Kari & girls and all the friends of little Tommy our hearts are sad to hear the passing of him.He was One of a kind for sure. May God bring healing comfort to each of your hearts at this difficult time.He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bruce & Pat Marshall
February 28, 2021
Rest in Peace, Thomas! May God continue to bless and comfort your family during this time of transition.
Jodie Johnson
Friend
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. -Stevie & Kelley Lamb
Stevie Lamb
Friend
February 28, 2021
my thoughts are with you Tommy, Debbie, Kari and the kids.
Chip Mahanes
February 27, 2021
my thoughts are with you Tommy,Debbie,Kari and the kids
Chip Mahanes
February 27, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all family and all of us that knew Tommy. One of kind.. Very hard working and family fun guy. He will be missed but never forgotten. He was a great man. God bless the family. Rest in peace.
Johnny Bowers
February 27, 2021
All of our thoughts and prayers and love are with you.
Love, Renata Germino, Anthony Smith, Ariana Smith, and Maya Smith
Renata Germino
Friend
February 27, 2021
Praying for family and friends during this time and very for the time and memories shared with Tommy, RIP Brother until we meet again
Elbert Brown
February 27, 2021
I enjoyed talking with sweet Tommy at Warner Cropp´s celebration of life last fall. Being the exact same age as my son makes my sadness even greater. Prayers for the family.
Marti Heck
February 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May your love and memories give you comfort during this difficult time. Prayers and love to all !!!!
Curtis Snow
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian and Tracey Allen
Friend
February 27, 2021
I got to see Tommy just before Christmas and he looked great and was in good spirits. He will be missed by all who knew him. My sympathies go out to his family.
TREY DURHAM
February 27, 2021
Tommy was a student in my woodworking and drafting classes at CHS. He was a funny kid with a great smile and boisterous laugh. He had many funny stories to tell that kept my class in stitches. He built a couple of school house clocks and dart boards for gifts for his family. He was a talented woodworker. After Highschool we would meet up years later when our daughters played travel softball together. It was great to hear Tommy talk about how proud he was of his daughters and his successes in life. Over the next 25 years I would run into Tommy somewhere in the community, but mostly at Lowe's. He was so happy with life. Just reading through the other entries in the guest book, Tommy had a tremendous impact in many lives. This world is going to miss his sense of humor, smile, and laugh. I'm sorry for your loss.
Rick Peters
Teacher
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Pat Bruffey
February 27, 2021
Tommy will truly be missed. Wish we could have spent more time together.
Thomas “TJ” Wilson
Friend
February 26, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Tommy was a great was person,he'll definitely be missed. Sherri R Lawson
Sherri R Lawson
Friend
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remembering you all in my prayers.
Love
Jackie Conner
Jackie Conner
Acquaintance
February 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. We are praying for the family
Pamela Carter
Classmate
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
February 24, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tiffany, Jessie, Jessie, MaryAnn Weakley
Neighbor
February 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for all the family. He will be missed.
Sherry Deane
Family
February 24, 2021
Tommy and Debbie, So sad to hear about the passing of young Tommy. My God..My prayers are with you and your family. God Bless and may he Rest In Peace. Gary L. Hagar
Gary Hagar
Friend
February 24, 2021
Glad we crossed paths in this lifetime. Rest In Peace my friend.
Eugene and Blanche Belew
Friend
February 24, 2021
It's been years since I've seen you and yet it seems like yesterday! Praying for your girls and the rest of your family. My husband was diagnosed with brain cancer a little over two years ago. He continues to fight the fight, especially for those who have lost the battle with this devastating disease. I know you are at peace and no longer suffering. Rest easy my friend.
Becky Powell
Friend
February 24, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 24, 2021
Still having a hard time with your passing..you're one of our many many cousins that I kept in touch with and I miss you..love you little skillet..gonna try and make it for your service but I'm in Georgia and the trip may not doable..just know I'm there in spirit and prayers
Detrah Morgan
Family
February 24, 2021
We had so many great times together...ever since we were little! Gonna miss our talks on messenger and our times together sharing a beer..love you forever little cuz
Detrah Morgan
Family
February 24, 2021
We had some crazy times in high school...just glad we never got caught skipping catec to go hang out at the mall. R.i.p. bro...
Vince Madison
Friend
February 24, 2021
R.I.P. Tommy!!! Thanks so very much for making me feel a part of the Elks family!! I will never forget that!!!!
James Reyes
February 23, 2021
Rest In Peace my dear friend. Prayers for the family. Wish I was home with you all during this difficult time.
I will miss you !!!
love you brother !
Rod Thomas
Friend
February 23, 2021
RIP Tommy. You will be missed. Prayers for the family. There is alot of band memories with him in it from CHS.
Sherri Putnam
February 23, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort for Tommy's girls
Sherry lewis
Friend
February 23, 2021
So many good times on Crestmont Ave, going through HS together, driving to CHS every morning with you and Kevin and a stop at McD's on the way.... Fond memories I'll treasure always. So sad you had to leave so young, but glad you're whole and pain free again. You had the biggest heart.... I feel truly blessed to have known you. Until we meet again, may God bless you and keep you always in His loving embrace.
Royanne Bunch Koogler
Neighbor
February 23, 2021
Sending condolences to Tommy, Debbie, Kari, Kaila and Hailee on the loss of "Little Tommy". May God wrap his arms around each of you during this difficult time.
Brenda & Bobby Perkins
Friend
February 23, 2021
Skillet was a really nice dude and will be missed.
Steve Pleasants
Friend
February 23, 2021
RIP Skillet, in the short time you were here you touch a lot of people. I'm saddened by your loss but happy that you are no longer hurting, rest easy my friend until ou paths meet again!
Earl Currier
Friend
February 23, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Tommy’s passing. Prayers for his family.
Stacy Wood (Thacker)
Friend
February 23, 2021
Praying for your family
Joan Durrer
Friend
February 23, 2021
I'm am so sorry for your loss, Tommy will be greatly missed but never forgotten, Sending prayers ❤
Beverly, Strawberry Barker
Friend
February 23, 2021
Debbie and family ; i am so sorry to hear of your sons passing, cancer is such a horrible disease whether you are any age .May God be with you in this sorrowful time, prayers and love , May he rest in peace
Judith Taylor
February 23, 2021
Thinking of you Big Tommy and Debbie. So sorry for your loss. To Tommy’s girls thinking of you and praying for strength and God to help you thru these days ahead.
Tammy Caul
Friend
February 23, 2021
Skillet Brother You Will Be Truly Missed And Never Forgotten By Many, Thanks For All The Laughs From The Softball Games To Sunday Funday Watching The Steelers Games Wearing That Tiny Little Steelers Helmet or Standing Around Drinking A Cold Bud light, Rest Easy In Peace My Friend Thank God You No Longer Suffer, Till We Hang Out Again, May Everyone Please Keep Kari His Daughter's His Family And Every Body That Knew And Loved Him In Your Prayers At This Sadness Of Times!!
Shane & Sandi Jo Flanagan
Friend
February 23, 2021
Was so sorry to hear this news and praying for his family and friends! Me and my husband Walter new Tommy for over 30yrs.
Victoria Trainum
Friend
February 23, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you. So sorry for your loss.
Kris Ryalls
Friend
February 23, 2021
Tommy was a great guy and will be dearly missed by many. So sorry to hear of his passing. May the family find peace and comfort in his being with the Lord and pain free.
Lee Sidebottom
Classmate
February 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tommy's passing. My deepest love and condolences to his family and close friends who will deeply miss Tommy. We had chatted a few times about getting together for a beer on my trips back to Virginia. I so wish we had gotten together on one of my trips back east. You will be missed my brother.
Paul Abernathy
Classmate
February 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace. Always in our hearts.
John and Brenda Piotrowski
Family
February 23, 2021
Tommy, Debbie, Kaila, Hailee, Kari and extended family I was so very sorry to hear of Tommy’s passing. My heart breaks for all of you. I remember many good times together at family gatherings with Tommy. May God wrap you all in his loving arms, bring you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Keeping you all in my heart and prayers .
Debbie Bradshaw
Debbie Bradshaw
Family
February 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. Prayers for strength and healing, are being sent during this difficult time. I grew up knowing Tommy and his parents, I recall many memories made and good times had. Rest in peace. Many prayers and lots of love are being sent to the family.
Ann-Michael Lamb
Friend
February 23, 2021
All our love and prayers to the families glad to have know him and his family's he was a very nice person inside and out he will be missed by many.
Allison Pace
Friend
February 23, 2021
Allison Pace
Friend
February 23, 2021
My heart aches to hear this news. I’m praying for all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Sending my love to the family!
Shana Thompson
Friend
February 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tommy's passing. He spent a lot of time at our home when he was a student at CHS. RIP
Linda Bowen
Friend
February 23, 2021
RIP Skillet. Such a kind and fun guy willing to help anyone, one of a kind! Rest Easy, prayers for strength and healing to his girls and family!❤
Keitj Schneider
February 23, 2021
As neighbors for many years We grew to love Tommy, Kari and the girls like family. Our hearts are breaking for the family. Sending lots of love and air hugs!
Rose Family
Friend
February 23, 2021
Life goes so fast! I think I was probably 11 or 12 when I met Tommy. I will never forget him. He is one of a kind. Good heart and soul! God bless
Ryan Bowen
Friend
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 60 of 60 results