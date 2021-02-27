Tommy was a student in my woodworking and drafting classes at CHS. He was a funny kid with a great smile and boisterous laugh. He had many funny stories to tell that kept my class in stitches. He built a couple of school house clocks and dart boards for gifts for his family. He was a talented woodworker. After Highschool we would meet up years later when our daughters played travel softball together. It was great to hear Tommy talk about how proud he was of his daughters and his successes in life. Over the next 25 years I would run into Tommy somewhere in the community, but mostly at Lowe's. He was so happy with life. Just reading through the other entries in the guest book, Tommy had a tremendous impact in many lives. This world is going to miss his sense of humor, smile, and laugh. I'm sorry for your loss.

Rick Peters Teacher February 27, 2021