Thomas Sillett II
November 20, 1970 - February 22, 2021
Thomas Wayne Sillett II, loving father, son, and friend passed from this life on February 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Tommy was born on November 20, 1970, son of Thomas Wayne Sillett Sr. and Deborah Ann Sillett.
Tommy's greatest and dearest accomplishments are his two beautiful daughters, Kaila Paige Sillett (Scott) and Hailee Grace Sillett.
In addition to his daughters and parents, Tommy is survived by his daughters' mother, Kari; his aunts and uncles, Sharyon (Billy) Rogers, Allan (Suzanne) Hatcher, Dolf Mendicino, Lisa (Greg) Bugg, Rhonda (Scotty) Snow, Brenda (John) Piotrowski, Sherry (Roger) Deane, and Connie Sillett; countless cousins and friends with a very special thank you to Tommy's lifelong friend, Rod Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marietta and Carl Hatcher and Helen and Bill Sillett; uncle, Larry Hatcher; and aunt, Denise Mendicino.
Tommy was a 1988 graduate of Charlottesville High School and CATEC.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tommy's memory to the Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff's Office, American Cancer Society
, and/or a charity of one's choice
.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Lazy Parrott Grill, located at 532 S Pantops Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22911, from 12 until 6 p.m.
.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
