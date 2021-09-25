Travis Snow



July 25, 1981 - September 21, 2021



Travis Wade Snow, 40, of Fluvanna, passed away on September 21, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.



He was born on July 25, 1981, to the late Myron Hank Snow and Christine Snow. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Snow.



He is survived by his son, Taylor Snow; his sisters, Tracy Snow and Crystal Edwards; and the love of his life Patricia Scott.



Travis touched so many lives and was loved greatly by those who knew him.



A memorial service will be organized by family and friends in the near future.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 25, 2021.