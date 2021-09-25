Menu
Travis Snow
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
Travis Snow

July 25, 1981 - September 21, 2021

Travis Wade Snow, 40, of Fluvanna, passed away on September 21, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He was born on July 25, 1981, to the late Myron Hank Snow and Christine Snow. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Anthony "Tony" Snow.

He is survived by his son, Taylor Snow; his sisters, Tracy Snow and Crystal Edwards; and the love of his life Patricia Scott.

Travis touched so many lives and was loved greatly by those who knew him.

A memorial service will be organized by family and friends in the near future.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s hard to believe ,you will truly be missed ,we had some good times together.Rest in peace
Curtis Snow
September 29, 2021
TRAVIS MOTHER AND I WAS GOOD FRIEND I KNOW HEM SINCE HE WAS A LITTLE BOY MY HUSBAND THOUGHT THE WORLD OF HEM HE USE 2 COME SPENT NIGHT WITH US WE LOVE HEM HE WAS A GOOD KIDS BUT IT BEEN A WHILE SINCE HEM HE WILL BE MISS BY ALL KNEW HEM GOD BLESS YOU AND YOU FAMILY NEVER BE 4 GOT
faye morris
September 29, 2021
Met Travis working @ Clyde Smiths. We worked areach other for awhile and knew each other around 20 years. He was a great guy & friend you liked to hang out with. Seen him about a week before his passing. I know he will be missed by many. R.I.P. my friend!!!
Danny Madison
September 26, 2021
Travis was a really nice guy. I have a lot of good memories with Travis from the past. Prayers going out to the family.
Keith Jones
September 25, 2021
Travis was such a pleasant young man from school days to present day. He was always polite and smiling. Praying for his family.
Kristie
School
September 25, 2021
