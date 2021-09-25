To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
It´s hard to believe ,you will truly be missed ,we had some good times together.Rest in peace
Curtis Snow
September 29, 2021
TRAVIS MOTHER AND I WAS GOOD FRIEND I KNOW HEM SINCE HE WAS A LITTLE BOY MY HUSBAND THOUGHT THE WORLD OF HEM HE USE 2 COME SPENT NIGHT WITH US WE LOVE HEM HE WAS A GOOD KIDS BUT IT BEEN A WHILE SINCE HEM HE WILL BE MISS BY ALL KNEW HEM GOD BLESS YOU AND YOU FAMILY NEVER BE 4 GOT
faye morris
September 29, 2021
Met Travis working @ Clyde Smiths. We worked areach other for awhile and knew each other around 20 years. He was a great guy & friend you liked to hang out with. Seen him about a week before his passing. I know he will be missed by many. R.I.P. my friend!!!
Danny Madison
September 26, 2021
Travis was a really nice guy. I have a lot of good memories with Travis from the past. Prayers going out to the family.
Keith Jones
September 25, 2021
Travis was such a pleasant young man from school days to present day. He was always polite and smiling. Praying for his family.