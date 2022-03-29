Tyler Austin BunyeaTyler Austin Bunyea, age 23, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1999, to Brandon and Sarah Bunyea. Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Seldon Herndon and Joyce Coiner Herndon; his paternal grandfather, Matthew Bunyea; and paternal great-grandfather, the Reverend Jack Parrish. He was also preceded in death by his maternal aunt, Callie Head.Tyler is survived by his parents, Brandon and Sarah Bunyea; his brothers, Will and Mason Bunyea who looked up to him so much; and sister, Lily Bunyea with whom he adored and had a special bond like no other. He is additionally survived by his maternal grandparents, Beverly Head and Steve Head (Lyn); his paternal grandmother, Diane Bunyea; and paternal great-grandmother, Glory Parrish. Tyler is also survived by his maternal great uncle and aunt, Steve and Laurie Herndon; his maternal great aunts, Ann Nyggard, Phyllis Coiner and Bettie Hall; his maternal aunt and uncle, Weller and Janet Head; his paternal uncle and aunt, Philip and Kelly Smoker; his paternal great aunts, Marcia Parrish, Becky Sadler (Barry), and Jeannie Bunyea; paternal uncle, Cliff Bunyea (Doris), numerous cousins, family members, and countless friends.Tyler was a 2017 graduate of William Monroe High School where he played football all four years and was a Captain his Senior year. He also swam for the high school swim team all four years where he was a two-time state qualifier and a Captain his Senior year. Additionally, he played youth football growing up for numerous teams in Central Virginia. He was a longtime swimmer for the Battlefield Area Star Swimmers (B.A.S.S) and Greene Hills Swim Team at the Greene Hills Club where he also lifeguarded and junior coached. He especially enjoyed mentoring the little ones while in high school and college. After high school Tyler attended Shenandoah University where he played football for them, and then Liberty University. Tyler was employed by Lifecare Medical Transport where he was a Corporal and well respected by his colleagues for his leadership, compassion, empathy, integrity and dedication.Tyler will be remembered fondly by all that knew him for his ability to light up a room with his bigger than life personality and smile. He never missed an opportunity to give one of his big bear hugs and tell you he loved you. He had a sense of humor like no one else and loved to laugh even if it was at himself. Tyler had many special qualities that have been shared with the family over the last few days. Qualities that include patience, a caring and compassionate heart, politeness, well-mannered and respectful, selflessness, kindness, sense of humor, easy going and fun loving. Tyler truly loved life, just like all of those in his life loved him. His life brought us so much joy, but his absence will forever leave a hole in our hearts and a void that neither time nor space will ever heal. Tyler never liked telling those he loved goodbye, so in Tyler's words "it's not goodbye, it's I'll see you later."A family night at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville, will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Preddy's Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery with a reception at Gordonsville Fire Department afterwards. The Reverend Ed Rigg and the Reverend David Ford will preside.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the William Monroe High School Boosters program care of Brian Collier, 254 Monroe Drive, Stanardsville, VA 22973, the Dragon Football Club, P.O. Box 665, Ruckersville, VA 22968, or Greene Hills Swim Team, 3858 Dundee Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973.