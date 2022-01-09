Virginia Ann (Megyesi) Haddad
November 7, 1946 - January 4, 2022
Virginia Ann (Megyesi) Haddad, 75, passed away with family by her side in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 4, 2022. Born on November 7, 1946, in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Sidonia (Wielkopolski) Megyesi and Charles Megyesi and daughter-in-law of Mudieb and Marghret Haddad of Jordan.
Virginia was a loving wife to Samir Haddad, her husband of 52 years, mother to her four children Sonia, Mudieb, Taurik and Laura, mother-in-law to Dr. Marwan Salfity, Dr. Sahar Jumean, Melissa Corey and Oliver Schwarten, grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, Dr. Shereen, Shareef, Matthew, Samir, Nadine, Ayla, Maria, Laith, Zaid, Omar and Shareef. She was very close to her sister Charlene Saltzman, cousin Ted Wielkopolski and friend Anna Clare Shepherd.
With her father in the United States Navy, Virginia traveled the world, including Naples, Italy and Ankara, Turkey. She studied at the American University of Paris and graduated from San Francisco State University. Her love of people and travel inspired her study in cultural anthropology and history. She met her husband in San Francisco and moved to Jordan in 1969, where she spent 20 years working with the family business, learning Arabic and raising their four children. She was a Dame, and her husband a Knight, in the Catholic Order of the Holy Sepulchre in Jordan.
Virginia was happy to return in 1989 to the beautiful state that bears her name as she paved the way for her children to go to colleges in Virginia. She was kind, compassionate, selfless and gracious to all who crossed her path. She had no regrets and was grateful for the life God gave her and the loving husband and family He blessed her with. She will be painfully missed by so many but heaven rejoices in her return home, reuniting her with Jesus and her loved ones who have gone before her.
A special thank you to her dear friends Sameer and Virginia Tahboub and their entire family and everyone at Rosewood Village, as they have gone above and beyond in their loving care for her. As well as her physicians at UVA Health, Dr. Joyce Geilker and Dr. Leigh Cantrell, whose care Virginia so appreciated.
A funeral service will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Holly Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (UVA Cancer Center) at UVA Health, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037. Gifts can be made by check; in the memo line, please write UVA Cancer Center (14349).
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.