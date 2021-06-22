Walter Ross was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1936, the son of Robert Ross and Barbara Ellis Ross, a well-known Midwestern Artist. He is survived by his wife, Marion; his son, Doug; daughter-in-law, Sara Elizabeth; and granddaughter, Isabel (Izzi).
He attended Lincoln Highschool and was later named an outstanding graduate. After attending the University of Nebraska for four years in Mechanical Engineering and Astronomy, he switched to Music and received his Masters Degree in Music there.
He started dating Marion when she was 14 and married her when she was 21 with a college teaching position. They have been a team for over 62 years.
They went to Cornell University for their doctoral educations where he studied under Robert Palmer and Karel Husa. While there, he received an Organization of American States Fellowship to study under Alberto Ginastera in Argentina.
He came to Charlottesville to teach at the University of Virginia in 1967 and started the University Symphony Orchestra. While he was chairman of the Department he strongly supported the orchestra and the Music Library, created practice facilities for students in Old Cabel Hall, and created a position for a professorship in ethnomusicology He cared deeply about his students, was an excellent advisor, and in 1995 was awarded a University of Virginia Outstanding Teacher Award.
When he was 16 he was a professional French horn player In the Lincoln Symphony and a string bass player in a polka band. In addition to playing a number of modern and medieval instruments he played string bass for many years in the Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra.
He was asked by Marjorie Mitchell (the female Van Clyburn of America) to write a concerto for him (Mosaics). She lived in Charlottesville on Gordon Ave, and when he checked with her a week after giving it to her she had already memorized it. She performed it in Prague and recorded it in Europe.
In addition to writing music for the University for graduation and other special occasions, he wrote Lux Aeterna which was performed by a Music Dept. group at Ground Zero in New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University Orchestra or to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901, in memory of Walter Ross and his pet Peave.
I was introduced to Walter Ross by my first tuba teacher, Barton Cummings. Midnight Variations and Piltdown Fragments were written for him, works I performed myself over the years. Walter also wrote two tuba works for me as well. He was an amazingly kind and thoughtful man. We carried on correspondence for many years although not as often in recent years. I will miss him but his legacy lives on.
Mark Nelson
Friend
January 6, 2022
A Standing Ovation to a Continuing Inspiration!
Fred Damon
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Professor Marion Ross. I know you don´t remember me because we never spoke to each other; but you impacted my life in ways you will never know. You opened my eyes to the World having come from the small rural community of Madison County Virginia. I was in one of your Introductory Anthropology classes in 1973-1974, I think in was titled - Human Society. I remember your discussions about the time you spent in Argentina and much more; it was all very interesting and inspiring. Since that time, I served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Sierra Leone and have traveled the world for business and pleasure including time in Chile, Peru, Korea and many other places, seeking to experience the cultures with an Open mind as you taught me. Again, so sorry for your loss. With Much Respect and Regards, a former student - Gregory B. Johnson
Gregory B Johnson
June 27, 2021
I've been playing Walter's music for decades, in a woodwind quintet and bassoon quartet and even as soloist in the premiere of his bassoon concerto. I've always been struck by Walter's clear intent that every player find something interesting in his or her part.
On a separate note, as a college student Walter was chosen to represent the University of Nebraska for the TV quiz show College Bowl which is now being reincarnated by one of the networks.
Walter was a man of broad interests. Perhaps not everybody knows that Walter was on the Lincoln High wrestling team while also a key member of the Science Club with a keen interest in astronomy.
Charles R.B. Wright
June 24, 2021
Dear Marion, Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I remember Walter as a warm, supportive, and sympathetic colleague with a fine sense of humor. His hobby of collecting the word for "pencil" in as many languages as he could was one of the quirky endearing things that we always remember when we think of him. May the memory of a life well-lived give you comfort. Michelle (and Justin)