Walter B. Ross



October 3, 1936 - June 16 2021



Walter Ross was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1936, the son of Robert Ross and Barbara Ellis Ross, a well-known Midwestern Artist. He is survived by his wife, Marion; his son, Doug; daughter-in-law, Sara Elizabeth; and granddaughter, Isabel (Izzi).



He attended Lincoln Highschool and was later named an outstanding graduate. After attending the University of Nebraska for four years in Mechanical Engineering and Astronomy, he switched to Music and received his Masters Degree in Music there.



He started dating Marion when she was 14 and married her when she was 21 with a college teaching position. They have been a team for over 62 years.



They went to Cornell University for their doctoral educations where he studied under Robert Palmer and Karel Husa. While there, he received an Organization of American States Fellowship to study under Alberto Ginastera in Argentina.



He came to Charlottesville to teach at the University of Virginia in 1967 and started the University Symphony Orchestra. While he was chairman of the Department he strongly supported the orchestra and the Music Library, created practice facilities for students in Old Cabel Hall, and created a position for a professorship in ethnomusicology He cared deeply about his students, was an excellent advisor, and in 1995 was awarded a University of Virginia Outstanding Teacher Award.



When he was 16 he was a professional French horn player In the Lincoln Symphony and a string bass player in a polka band. In addition to playing a number of modern and medieval instruments he played string bass for many years in the Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra.



He was asked by Marjorie Mitchell (the female Van Clyburn of America) to write a concerto for him (Mosaics). She lived in Charlottesville on Gordon Ave, and when he checked with her a week after giving it to her she had already memorized it. She performed it in Prague and recorded it in Europe.



In addition to writing music for the University for graduation and other special occasions, he wrote Lux Aeterna which was performed by a Music Dept. group at Ground Zero in New York.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University Orchestra or to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901, in memory of Walter Ross and his pet Peave.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 22, 2021.