Dr. William Percy Arnold III passed away on December 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he had devoted his entire career as anesthesiologist caring for others. He was 80, and died of complications of a brain hemorrhage.
Bill was a well-respected anesthesiologist who was fiercely dedicated to the health and comfort of his patients. Beyond being a highly skilled physician, he spent a postdoctoral fellowship in the laboratory of Ferid Murad, MD, PhD, and contributed to early research that uncovered nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system, an important discovery for which Dr. Murad was recognized by the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998. Bill had a keen intellect and could quickly master anything that piqued his interest, be it amateur radio (earning his Extra Class ham radio operator license), performing magic tricks, history, or baking. His broad range of interests strengthened his ability to personally connect with his patients, elicit their concerns, and reassure them during a time of anxiety and discomfort.
Bill was born on November 7, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to Elizabeth Hardt Arnold and William Percy Arnold Jr. During World War II while his father served in the U.S. Navy, Bill lived with his maternal grandparents, mother, and sister in Haverford, Pennsylvania. After the war, his family moved to Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, before settling in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from The Haverford School in 1959. After completing undergraduate work at Cornell University in 1963, he attended medical school at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York, followed by a 2-year surgical residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. He accepted a commission in the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon in 1969 and was stationed at the U.S. Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, and Norfolk Naval Air Station in Virginia, where his lifelong fascination with aviation continued to flourish. After fulfilling his service in 1973, he moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to complete his anesthesia residency at UVA, where he remained until retiring in 2011. During his career, Bill was also dedicated to improving the well-being of his fellow physicians by participating in a program to help those affected by chemical dependency.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Gretchen Naisawald Arnold. Across their marriage of 27 years, they shared a love of travel with friends and family. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Arnold, son-in-law, Kurtis Pivert, and granddaughter, Margaux Pivert, of Charlottesville; sister, Sally DuBosq and brother-in-law, Ed DuBosq, of Clermont, Florida; former wife, Aina Arnold of Charlottesville; and nephews Christopher, Todd, and Alexander DuBosq. In addition, Bill leaves behind a host of dearly loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews from the Naisawald and Edson families. Annual family beach trips were highlights of his years, as were Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations in Lynchburg. Beyond his family, who will miss hearing his plethora of stories, the many pranks played throughout childhood and beyond, and summers on Cape Cod, Bill leaves a legacy of the many patients who benefited from his skilled hands throughout the years and compassionate care not only in the operating room but also on the UVA Acute Pain Service.
The family would like to thank the UVA Health physicians and nurses for the excellent care they gave Bill, especially Dr. Nathan Fountain. They are also extremely grateful for the excellent care he received at Morningside of Charlottesville and especially thank Trina Murphy for her care and support.
A memorial service of Bill's life will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Church in Charlottesville, Va., 11 a.m. January 28, 2022. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to The Haverford School Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to The Haverford School with a note in the memo section mentioning The Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund and can be mailed to Palmer House, The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041.
So sorry to see the passing of Dr. Arnold. He helped out on the Pain Service when we needed a caring physician. He spent time with each patient and was always able to find a meaningful connection to our patients. Many of the nurses and support staff would delight when he rounded on the floors as he was always willing to connect through stories or jokes. Wishing comfort to those who loved him.
Nancy Eksterowicz RN MSN Acute Paine Service (Retired)
Work
February 14, 2022
I have an urge to be there and play taps on a syringe whistle (of WPA's design). He was special.
Vic Baum
January 25, 2022
Bill and I worked together quite a lot in the '80s and '90s. I'm so sorry for his loss. My thoughts are with you, Gretchen.
Randolph Canterbury
Work
January 21, 2022
Gretchen- I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. Please accept my deepest sympathy
Ophelia Payne
January 12, 2022
3 1/2 years my senior, Bill was always one of my favorite cousins. As a teenager, I saw him during most summers at our family's Cape Cod property. Bill could identify any airplane flying into or out of Otis Air Force Base. Due to runway location, we could look across Snake Pond and see nearly all of those planes. Of course, on the family visit to Nantucket Island, Bill convinced my friend Phil and me that we should rent bikes and ride them out to the airport. My one flight over the Cape was in a rented plane (with pilot), and I still have his aerial photos of the Pond. We saw him and Aina in Virginia Beach and Charlottesville during Bill's time in the Navy; then, in the mid-1970s, we were all living in C'ville. The last time Bill and I saw each other was at Snake Pond in 1990, when I was visiting my Aunt Joyce with our two oldest sons, and Bill was staying in her cottage. He was fascinated by color-change cars. Bill had put his real-to-reel tapes from summer 1962 onto a cassette tape and gave a copy to me. So I can listen to many of the voices from our teen years. A host of great memories of a fine man who will be missed. Bill, aged 8, is on the right in both photos.
Mac Craig
Family
January 10, 2022
Very saddened to hear of Bill's passing. When I was young we were family friends as I grew up across the street from them, and then later on colleagues in the department of anesthesia at Uva. It was a great way to reconnect after many years. My heartfelt sympathy to all in your family, thinking of you all often.
Jeff Hackett
January 10, 2022
I was Bill's assistant for 9 years, and he was amazing to work with. Always kind, always conscientious, and always cheerful and friendly, he was truly one of the best. When he became Chair of the ASA Art Committee, he insisted that he needed my help running the art exhibit at the annual ASA meeting, leading to me getting to experience cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, and San Francisco at a time when I could never have afforded it on my own. I owe my love of travel to him, and fondly think of him every time I get on a plane.
Dave Alpern
Work
January 10, 2022
Gretchen, I am so sorry for this loss to you. I will pray that the Lord will lift you up and heal your heart.
Wick Merchant
January 9, 2022
Dr. Arnold was my anesthesiologist for an orthopedic procedure performed in 2001; I personally chose him, or perhaps coerced him, into doing my procedure and scheduled it on a day when he was in the operating room. He provided superb patient care to me and I remember him being so kind and caring. My sympathy goes out to his family and many friends; may he rest in peace.
Kirk Barbieri
Other
January 9, 2022
My condolences. I was honored to work with Bill for many years as an RN in UVA OR.
Kathy Stacy
Work
January 9, 2022
To the family, so very sorry for the passing of Dr. Arnold. I worked with him some in the Anesthesia/OR at UVa and always respected him as he was a good man. Love and Prayers in the days to come and RIP Dr. Arnold
Donna DiMurro
Work
January 8, 2022
Our sympathy to your family during this difficult time. Thank you Dr. Arnold for being one of my first customers 8 years ago at the City Market. You made us feel welcomed in Charlottesville. Rest peacefully.
Steven Bessett - Steven James Farms
Other
January 8, 2022
I send heartfelt sympathy to Bill's family.
Pat Cochran
Work
January 8, 2022
Gretchen and family, I´m so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Bill and his warm, generous and caring nerdiness. Patients were comforted by his many stories and kids loved his syringe whistles. He was one of a kind. Hoping you can embrace many good memories of him!
Robin Hamill-Ruth
Work
January 8, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss and you are in our thoughts and prayers. Bill was a wonderful person and touched so many of us. We will miss him.
Jacqui and John Lazo
Friend
January 8, 2022
We will always remember your kindness and dedication. You brought light and smiles to the faces of whoever watched you do magic tricks, especially children. You will be missed.
Pat Shannon
Friend
January 8, 2022
Bill, Ed and I remember all the fun times we had with you and Gretchen at the Foxfield Races. We love you and miss you.
Alice Rivas
Friend
January 8, 2022
Dr Arnold
I worked in the OR with you for many years as anesthesia Lpn. You were greatly respected as a doctor and a good friend. All my love to you and your family. Godspeed!