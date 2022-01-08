William "Bill" Percy Arnold III, MD



Dr. William Percy Arnold III passed away on December 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he had devoted his entire career as anesthesiologist caring for others. He was 80, and died of complications of a brain hemorrhage.



Bill was a well-respected anesthesiologist who was fiercely dedicated to the health and comfort of his patients. Beyond being a highly skilled physician, he spent a postdoctoral fellowship in the laboratory of Ferid Murad, MD, PhD, and contributed to early research that uncovered nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system, an important discovery for which Dr. Murad was recognized by the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998. Bill had a keen intellect and could quickly master anything that piqued his interest, be it amateur radio (earning his Extra Class ham radio operator license), performing magic tricks, history, or baking. His broad range of interests strengthened his ability to personally connect with his patients, elicit their concerns, and reassure them during a time of anxiety and discomfort.



Bill was born on November 7, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to Elizabeth Hardt Arnold and William Percy Arnold Jr. During World War II while his father served in the U.S. Navy, Bill lived with his maternal grandparents, mother, and sister in Haverford, Pennsylvania. After the war, his family moved to Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, before settling in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from The Haverford School in 1959. After completing undergraduate work at Cornell University in 1963, he attended medical school at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York, followed by a 2-year surgical residency at Strong Memorial Hospital. He accepted a commission in the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon in 1969 and was stationed at the U.S. Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, and Norfolk Naval Air Station in Virginia, where his lifelong fascination with aviation continued to flourish. After fulfilling his service in 1973, he moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, to complete his anesthesia residency at UVA, where he remained until retiring in 2011. During his career, Bill was also dedicated to improving the well-being of his fellow physicians by participating in a program to help those affected by chemical dependency.



Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Gretchen Naisawald Arnold. Across their marriage of 27 years, they shared a love of travel with friends and family. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Arnold, son-in-law, Kurtis Pivert, and granddaughter, Margaux Pivert, of Charlottesville; sister, Sally DuBosq and brother-in-law, Ed DuBosq, of Clermont, Florida; former wife, Aina Arnold of Charlottesville; and nephews Christopher, Todd, and Alexander DuBosq. In addition, Bill leaves behind a host of dearly loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews from the Naisawald and Edson families. Annual family beach trips were highlights of his years, as were Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations in Lynchburg. Beyond his family, who will miss hearing his plethora of stories, the many pranks played throughout childhood and beyond, and summers on Cape Cod, Bill leaves a legacy of the many patients who benefited from his skilled hands throughout the years and compassionate care not only in the operating room but also on the UVA Acute Pain Service.



The family would like to thank the UVA Health physicians and nurses for the excellent care they gave Bill, especially Dr. Nathan Fountain. They are also extremely grateful for the excellent care he received at Morningside of Charlottesville and especially thank Trina Murphy for her care and support.



A memorial service of Bill's life will be held at St. Paul's Memorial Church in Charlottesville, Va., 11 a.m. January 28, 2022. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to The Haverford School Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to The Haverford School with a note in the memo section mentioning The Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund and can be mailed to Palmer House, The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041.



Fair winds and following seas, dear Bill.



We have the watch.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 8, 2022.