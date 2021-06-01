Menu
Joyce Auld
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA
Joyce Evonne Auld September 18, 1931 - January 7, 2021 Joyce Evonne Auld was born September 18, 1931, in "Nelson Holler", Boyer Twp., Crawford County, Iowa, to Laurence "Eldon" Clement and Wilma Irene Nelson. She passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her home in Denison, at the age of 89. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Wilma (Nelson) Clement; her husband, Harold "Smiley" Auld; her brother, Rex Clement; and her niece, Jodi (Clement) Grobe. She is survived by her two children, Lesa Auld and Scott (Thabisile) Auld of Kansas City; her niece, Kim Clement of Dunlap; her nephews, Clay (Laura) Clement of Hancock, Iowa, and Cole Clement of Oakland, Iowa; her aunt, Shirley Nelson, of Woodbine; and many cousins and grand- nieces and nephews and other relatives. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Yellow Smoke Park at the Woodland Shelter House in Denison followed by a lunch. There will be a private family ceremony at the Deloit Cemetery in Deloit, Iowa. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Yellow Smoke Park
Woodland Shelter House, Denison , IA
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
