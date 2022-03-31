Bruce Moos

September 21, 1939 - March 19, 2022

Bruce Moos died March 19, 2022, at the age of 82, in McMinnville, Oregon. He passed away after a courageous battle with Cardiac Amyloidosis. Bruce was surrounded by his wife/soul mate Zona and his loving family.

You could always count on Bruce for a joke, even during the most challenging times. Though a failing heart took him away from this world, the impact and love he created will continue on with his family and the many people touched by his wisdom and wit throughout his life.

On September 21, 1939, at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California, the first of five sons, Bruce Edwin Moos, was born to Edwin H. Moos and Ella V. Moos. He grew up in Lodi, California, where he attended Needham grade school and Lodi Union High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. Bruce was an active member of his church youth group and the local 4-H.

Bruce received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry from Fresno State College, where he met and married his first wife. He soon became a proud father of two children, his son Steven and his daughter Kerri.

While in school, Bruce enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve, which instilled a sense of discipline and the esprit de corps of the Marines that stayed with him throughout his life. After graduation from Fresno State, he worked in the hog operations industry. However, early on in his career, he felt a call to teach others, and he enrolled at the University of California at Davis to obtain his teaching credentials. Bruce taught for six years at Manteca Union High in California, five years at Canby Union High School in Oregon, and then Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon, for 23 years. He was the first full-time Animal Technology (later Animal Science) instructor at LBCC, where he developed a nationally recognized Livestock Judging Program.

During his teaching career, Bruce had the opportunity to leave a positive impact on the hundreds of students who shared his classroom and his passion for raising livestock. He was a constant presence with many students outside the classroom. As the founder of a 4-H club in the Blodgett area, he volunteered his time as a coach for many state and national 4-H winning livestock judging teams. Bruce left a legacy of learning and competition with students who wanted to excel in raising award-winning livestock. In addition to his teaching, mentorship, and leadership positions, he was a faithful and active member of the Blodgett Community Church and Calvary Chapel in McMinnville.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven, and brothers Lloyd and Keith. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 42 years, Zona of McMinnville, Oregon, daughter Kerri Westcott (Dave) of Portland, Oregon, brother Craig of Stockton, California, brother Paul (Connie) of Lodi, California, stepchildren Brooke Sitton (Lester) of McMinnville, Oregon, Bradley Ayers (Jennifer) of Sherwood, Oregon, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held on May 15, 2022, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to please donate to any of the following: Bruce Moos Memorial LBCC Livestock Judging Endowment (lfforms.linnbenton.edu/Forms/moos), Benton County 4-H (bentoncounty4h.com) or Providence Oregon Hospice.