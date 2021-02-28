Jack William Thurber

Nov. 7, 1935 - Feb. 16, 2021

Jack William Thurber, of Cedar Mill, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2021. He was born in Portland on November 7, 1935, to William Henry and Willma Alene (Counter) Thurber. Jack is survived by his wife Georgianna and children, Andrea Thurber Surfleet (Chris) of San Luis Obispo, California, and Bradley William Thurber (Colette) of Bothel, Washington, along with grandchildren Jacob N. Thurber, Cassady Surfleet, and Joel Surfleet. Jack is also survived by his sister Janet Brooking of Bellingham, Washington, and brother James (Claudia) of Washington, D.C., along with nieces and nephews Mark, Kathryn, Arthur and Amy. Special friends and family include Steve, Joanie, Terry, Rick, Laurie, Tony, Janette, Grant, Emilee, Jaime, Cindy, Amanda, Nicole, Michael, Judy and David.

In 1937, Jack and his parents moved to Albany where he graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953. He attended Monmouth College in Illinois for one year and pledged Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He joined the Army Corps of Engineers and was stationed at Camp Wolters, Texas, where his drafting group plotted helicopter landing pads. He also worked in the soils lab and put college geology classes to use by discovering gravel resources on the base while leading Boy Scouts on camping trips. On June 6, 1963, he was discharged from the Army.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman and climbed Mt. Hood seven times as well as Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, and many other Cascade peaks. He loved to ski and for several winters he worked at HooDoo Ski Bowl. He worked summers as a grade-staker during construction of I-90 in Idaho and I-5 in the southern Willamette Valley. College called again and he enrolled at Oregon State College in business and general science, and became active in campus politics. He joined several student officers to take the request to the Oregon State Legislature to change the college's name to Oregon State University. He graduated in 1961 and married Georgie Birch on June 18.

His career in industrial marketing led him to positions with Skagit Corporation, Neptune Microfloc and ESCO, followed by marketing consulting as the owner of Thurber Advertising. Work for ESCO brought the family to Cedar Mill in 1971.

Jack was a co-founder of the Cedar Mill Community Library, serving in many positions including vice-president and president of the Library Association. He wrote and produced "Library News" for many years as well as volunteering at the annual rummage sale and then at the library's resale shop, Second Edition. Jack's hobbies included gardening, writing, reading, camping, hiking, rock hounding, and climbing mountains. Family camping excursions included regular trips to the Oregon Coast, the Cascades, and Eastern Oregon.

He was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as a scoutmaster for Cedar Mill Troop 207, and troop commissioner. He helped organize an annual camporee, volunteered as a Camp Baldwin commissioner, and re-wrote the camp manual for Scoutmasters. He was honored with the Silver Beaver award for exceptional and distinguished volunteer service within the Cascade Pacific Council.

A family celebration of Jack's life will be held this summer. Remembrances may be made to Cedar Mill Community Library or to the Boy Scouts of America, Cascade Pacific Council, for the benefit of Camp Baldwin.