Jack William Thurber
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Jack William Thurber

Nov. 7, 1935 - Feb. 16, 2021

Jack William Thurber, of Cedar Mill, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2021. He was born in Portland on November 7, 1935, to William Henry and Willma Alene (Counter) Thurber. Jack is survived by his wife Georgianna and children, Andrea Thurber Surfleet (Chris) of San Luis Obispo, California, and Bradley William Thurber (Colette) of Bothel, Washington, along with grandchildren Jacob N. Thurber, Cassady Surfleet, and Joel Surfleet. Jack is also survived by his sister Janet Brooking of Bellingham, Washington, and brother James (Claudia) of Washington, D.C., along with nieces and nephews Mark, Kathryn, Arthur and Amy. Special friends and family include Steve, Joanie, Terry, Rick, Laurie, Tony, Janette, Grant, Emilee, Jaime, Cindy, Amanda, Nicole, Michael, Judy and David.

In 1937, Jack and his parents moved to Albany where he graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953. He attended Monmouth College in Illinois for one year and pledged Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He joined the Army Corps of Engineers and was stationed at Camp Wolters, Texas, where his drafting group plotted helicopter landing pads. He also worked in the soils lab and put college geology classes to use by discovering gravel resources on the base while leading Boy Scouts on camping trips. On June 6, 1963, he was discharged from the Army.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman and climbed Mt. Hood seven times as well as Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Adams, and many other Cascade peaks. He loved to ski and for several winters he worked at HooDoo Ski Bowl. He worked summers as a grade-staker during construction of I-90 in Idaho and I-5 in the southern Willamette Valley. College called again and he enrolled at Oregon State College in business and general science, and became active in campus politics. He joined several student officers to take the request to the Oregon State Legislature to change the college's name to Oregon State University. He graduated in 1961 and married Georgie Birch on June 18.

His career in industrial marketing led him to positions with Skagit Corporation, Neptune Microfloc and ESCO, followed by marketing consulting as the owner of Thurber Advertising. Work for ESCO brought the family to Cedar Mill in 1971.

Jack was a co-founder of the Cedar Mill Community Library, serving in many positions including vice-president and president of the Library Association. He wrote and produced "Library News" for many years as well as volunteering at the annual rummage sale and then at the library's resale shop, Second Edition. Jack's hobbies included gardening, writing, reading, camping, hiking, rock hounding, and climbing mountains. Family camping excursions included regular trips to the Oregon Coast, the Cascades, and Eastern Oregon.

He was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as a scoutmaster for Cedar Mill Troop 207, and troop commissioner. He helped organize an annual camporee, volunteered as a Camp Baldwin commissioner, and re-wrote the camp manual for Scoutmasters. He was honored with the Silver Beaver award for exceptional and distinguished volunteer service within the Cascade Pacific Council.

A family celebration of Jack's life will be held this summer. Remembrances may be made to Cedar Mill Community Library or to the Boy Scouts of America, Cascade Pacific Council, for the benefit of Camp Baldwin.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Thurber’s passing. As a neighbor for so many years on the same street I am surprised by how much I learned about him in reading his life story. He lived a full and generous life. And, I recall the first volunteering I did was at the Cedar Mill Community Library. I don’t remember how that came to be, but I am guessing he played a role in it. Peace and love to Mrs. Thurber, Andrea, and Brad.
Mary Jo Nash
Neighbor
April 18, 2021
Jack and his family became dear friends when he and my husband Al worked together. The two guys had a lot in common and we discovered that we all liked to camp. So our long friendship started out on the Oregon Coast in a campground and continued for many years in our own campground in the Tillamook County Rainforest. Jack was our Pied Piper and we followed him everywhere and anywhere because we knew it would be interesting and fun. He was also the kind of guy, along with his Georgie and their kids, that would do almost anything for his not-so-able friends. He seemed to know how to do everything! Thanks for being our friend, Jack, you are missed!
Judy Johnson Cohen
Friend
March 24, 2021
I knew of his involvement with the Boy Scouts as I was a member of the same troop, and lived on the same street, but I am impressed by the extent of his philanthropic activities. I wish to express my sympathy to the Thurber family.
Gary A Tubbs
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
Jack Thurber was my fraternity brother and then my brother-in-law as I was honored to be best man at sister Georgie and Jack’s wedding. Jack was the big brother I did not have and I looked up to him in so many ways. He was so talented and able.

Jack was interested in everything, but he loved rocks and traveling in the wilderness the most. Jack was quite “addicted” to maps of anywhere. I have wonderful memories of hunting and fishing with Jack.

Jack and Georgie were always part of our family celebrations, graduations, and weddings. Jack was a “people” person, always ready for an interesting conversation.

He had a tool for every purpose and a purpose for every tool. It was always great fun to work on a project with Jack.

I have wonderful memories this last decade or so of an early morning cup of coffee with Jack during the Thurber’s annual visit. We would sit on our deck and watch the eastern Washington sun rise and our wildlife scurry about and then discuss solutions to the woes of the world.

Jack had an inquisitive mind and was always ready to debate almost any subject. He was always ready to come forward and help particularly when the parents of Georgie and I had needs.

Jack liked to do the very same things I like to do, but he was so much better at it.

Jack - I had a great deal of respect for you and you will be greatly missed.
Tony Birch
Family
February 28, 2021
I will miss you Uncle Jack and will remember you fondly when I visiting your family, Oregon, and exploring the Cascades
Mark Thurber
Family
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. At the Sigma Phi Fraternity at Oregon State, Jack was my Big Brother when I was a freshman and he was a senior. Great memories of his leadership skills, smooth people skills, and high intelligence. All of us in the house learned a lot from him.
Del Ball
Classmate
February 28, 2021
