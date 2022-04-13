Kortney Dean Anderson

January 23, 1977 - March 21, 2022

Kortney Dean Anderson, 45, of Albany, Oregon died March 21, 2022, at home after an extended illness. He was born January 23, 1977, in Caldwell, Idaho to Rod and Lila Anderson. He shared his birthday with his older brother Kameron, and they were best friends for the rest of his life.

His family moved to Albany in 1982, where he attended school graduating from South Albany High School in 1995. He attended Chemeketa Community College before moving to Middleton, Idaho to start an apprenticeship program. He returned to Albany and worked a short time for Beta Seed before going to work for Brothers Concrete. Brothers was a wonderful place to work, and he made many lifelong friends. They were truly a second family to him.

Kortney was an avid golfer, playing several times a week with a group of wonderful friends. He loved the annual trips with his brother and friends to sporting events across the country, from Boston to Chicago to Pittsburg to San Diego and many more. Kortney was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. His niece Sophia was the light of his life and he loved playing any kind of game with her. Kortney loved animals especially his little dog Daisy (Doodle) that he adopted in 2010. She was his constant companion until her passing in 2018.

Kortney is survived by his mother Lila Anderson, brother Kameron, niece Sophia and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father Rod Anderson, grandparents Bill and Dorothy Anderson, and Nadine Turrell.

There will be a celebration of life at Springhill Country Club in Albany on April 30 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)