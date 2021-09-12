Menu
Robert Joe "Bob" Hicks
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Robert (Bob) Joe Hicks

October 5, 1955 – August 30, 2021

Please join us in celebrating and honoring the life of Bob Hicks of Albany, as he joins his father, Joe Hicks, brother-in-law, Dan McGarry, father-in-law, Ken McGarry, nephew Jake McGarry, and nephew, Drew Zeller in heaven.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Brenda (McGarry) Hicks, his mother, Dorothy Darlene Hicks, six children, Stacy Montgomery Lebar (Wendy Wood), Lisa Montgomery Hardman (Jimmy Hardman), AJ Hicks (Katie Hicks), Angelleca Martelles (Raphael Martelles), Cherrish Storey, Emily Luttmann (Theron Luttmann), 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two sisters, Carma Cantu (Leo Cantu), Cheryl Fox (Douglas Fox II), and one brother, Donald Hicks (Sara Hicks), brother, and sister-in -laws, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob had a large presence about him. He never knew a stranger and loved his family dearly. Together with his wife, Brenda (McGarry) Hicks, the two created a strong family unit that included their friends. To be a part of their "family" circle left you feeling honored and humbled. Bob loved to make people laugh and was comfortable being silly. He had a rare gift of making you feel important and good about yourself. With Bob you got to experience the best life has to offer while learning about yourself in the process, plus there was always many laughs and stories that will live on for years. Bob believed in making the most out of every day, whether camping, snowmobiling, off road jeeping, traveling, or making hotcakes with his granddaughter. Bob would go out of his way to help someone in need, no matter how small or large. It didn't matter if it involved picking up his grandchildren from preschool or driving to another state to help a friend.

For Bob, his grandchildren meant everything to him. He was very active in their lives and would attend as many of their functions as possible. Soccer meets, football games, basketball games, plays, graduations, concerts, even going to Georgia to see his grandson graduate from Army Officer School. He enjoyed spending time teaching them how to fish, how to drive a stick shift truck, or golfing. He loved his grandchildren dearly and they loved him.

Early in life, Bob served as a Benton County Sheriff Reserve officer. He worked at Oberson Oil, in Corvallis, for many years. Bob worked very hard to fulfill his dream of owning a trucking company, Hicks Transportation, LLC, which he dearly loved and was very successful at.

Animals loved Bob and Bob loved animals. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to oregondogrescue.com or any humane society. An outdoor celebration of life will be held next Spring or Summer depending on Covid circumstances.

Dear Grandpa,

It's hard to truly put into words the impact you had on all of your grandchildren, especially because it wasn't time for you to go. You were sarcastic, funny, caring, witty but more than anything, you were always there. Every sporting event, graduation, driving lesson, birthday and holiday we could count on you and Grandma to be right there celebrating us. And with our large family, we can imagine that took up almost all your free time.

Amongst the many lessons you taught us, there is one that sticks out. Your prioritization of the people you love and the time you spend with them will have a lasting impression on everybody in our family. No matter how busy life was, you always understood that sometimes you need to step back from the daily stresses of life and just spend time with the people you care about most. Whether that was attending an event, or just calling to talk about life, you made sure that everybody knew how much you cared about them.

Losing you is hard for our entire family. Gatherings won't be the same without your quick witted humor and ability to make us laugh in any situation, It's one of the things we'll miss most. But we know you'd want your tradition of giving everyone a hard time to live on, we'll do our best to honor you and live our lives like everyday is an adventure. We'll miss you Grandpa, but we know we'll see you again someday. Rest easy, we love you.

Your Grandchildren


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
We are incredibly thankful that we had the opportunity to know and love Bob. He will be in our memories forever. With love to all the family.
Rod and Maureen Bird
September 29, 2021
Bob loved his family and invested his life with them. A true patriarch who will be remembered by all with so many stories and laughter. His memory will be cherished. Such a huge loss! God bless!
Linda Roberson
Family
September 16, 2021
Augie Bergman
Friend
September 15, 2021
Augie Bergman
Friend
September 15, 2021
The obituary above truly reflects the Bob Hicks that I have known for many years, loved and respected. I will miss him for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Augie Bergman
Friend
September 15, 2021
Shelli Huston & Linda Roberson
September 13, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to your entire family. Bob was such an amazing person and a true friend to everyone. He will always be remembered and truly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Shelli Huston
Family
September 13, 2021
Bob was so thoughtful to visit my husband when he was suffering from cancer. I will always remember Bob as a great friend and will miss him.
Peggy Dooley
September 12, 2021
I will miss my dear friend. As they say in the obituary he made friends with everyone and had a very fun since of humor to him. Blessings and condolences to his family Bob graduated from CVHS in 1974 for those that remember he had a 69 Nova that he and some friends build a 396 cu in engine for. We had a nickname of AJ Foyt that we called Bob. Oh did we have some fun times with him. He always remains a friend to me ! Taken from this earth way to soon. The last couple years we were able to get together and go camping with him and Brenda, this I will miss very much. I hope Brenda will still join us. RIP my good friend. Till we meet again!
Don Dean
Friend
September 12, 2021
