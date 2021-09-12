Robert (Bob) Joe Hicks

October 5, 1955 – August 30, 2021

Please join us in celebrating and honoring the life of Bob Hicks of Albany, as he joins his father, Joe Hicks, brother-in-law, Dan McGarry, father-in-law, Ken McGarry, nephew Jake McGarry, and nephew, Drew Zeller in heaven.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Brenda (McGarry) Hicks, his mother, Dorothy Darlene Hicks, six children, Stacy Montgomery Lebar (Wendy Wood), Lisa Montgomery Hardman (Jimmy Hardman), AJ Hicks (Katie Hicks), Angelleca Martelles (Raphael Martelles), Cherrish Storey, Emily Luttmann (Theron Luttmann), 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two sisters, Carma Cantu (Leo Cantu), Cheryl Fox (Douglas Fox II), and one brother, Donald Hicks (Sara Hicks), brother, and sister-in -laws, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bob had a large presence about him. He never knew a stranger and loved his family dearly. Together with his wife, Brenda (McGarry) Hicks, the two created a strong family unit that included their friends. To be a part of their "family" circle left you feeling honored and humbled. Bob loved to make people laugh and was comfortable being silly. He had a rare gift of making you feel important and good about yourself. With Bob you got to experience the best life has to offer while learning about yourself in the process, plus there was always many laughs and stories that will live on for years. Bob believed in making the most out of every day, whether camping, snowmobiling, off road jeeping, traveling, or making hotcakes with his granddaughter. Bob would go out of his way to help someone in need, no matter how small or large. It didn't matter if it involved picking up his grandchildren from preschool or driving to another state to help a friend.

For Bob, his grandchildren meant everything to him. He was very active in their lives and would attend as many of their functions as possible. Soccer meets, football games, basketball games, plays, graduations, concerts, even going to Georgia to see his grandson graduate from Army Officer School. He enjoyed spending time teaching them how to fish, how to drive a stick shift truck, or golfing. He loved his grandchildren dearly and they loved him.

Early in life, Bob served as a Benton County Sheriff Reserve officer. He worked at Oberson Oil, in Corvallis, for many years. Bob worked very hard to fulfill his dream of owning a trucking company, Hicks Transportation, LLC, which he dearly loved and was very successful at.

Animals loved Bob and Bob loved animals. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to oregondogrescue.com or any humane society. An outdoor celebration of life will be held next Spring or Summer depending on Covid circumstances.

Dear Grandpa,

It's hard to truly put into words the impact you had on all of your grandchildren, especially because it wasn't time for you to go. You were sarcastic, funny, caring, witty but more than anything, you were always there. Every sporting event, graduation, driving lesson, birthday and holiday we could count on you and Grandma to be right there celebrating us. And with our large family, we can imagine that took up almost all your free time.

Amongst the many lessons you taught us, there is one that sticks out. Your prioritization of the people you love and the time you spend with them will have a lasting impression on everybody in our family. No matter how busy life was, you always understood that sometimes you need to step back from the daily stresses of life and just spend time with the people you care about most. Whether that was attending an event, or just calling to talk about life, you made sure that everybody knew how much you cared about them.

Losing you is hard for our entire family. Gatherings won't be the same without your quick witted humor and ability to make us laugh in any situation, It's one of the things we'll miss most. But we know you'd want your tradition of giving everyone a hard time to live on, we'll do our best to honor you and live our lives like everyday is an adventure. We'll miss you Grandpa, but we know we'll see you again someday. Rest easy, we love you.

Your Grandchildren