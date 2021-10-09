Blanche Elizabeth Ellis DykesBlanche Ellis Dykes was born June 30, 1923, at the family home in Ellisville, AL to Watt Andy and Linnie Little Ellis. She passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, just a few miles from her birthplace. A childhood full of love, 3 sisters and 3 brothers, and many friends and family, she was educated in Cherokee County, AL schools and graduated in 1939.That fall she continued her education at Auburn University (API). Her love of learning led her to a degree in education, Mortarboard honors, and an active campus life with Chi Omega and other interests. An accidental blind date with H.M. (Horace Morgan) Dykes, Jr. led to a marriage of 60+ years full of love, family, and civic service in his hometown of Ashford and the Houston County area.Mrs. Dykes embraced her life here in the Wiregrass area through many activities, friendships, and a love for this home they made. Mother of two, dedicated member of Ashford First Baptist Church, longtime member of the Dothan Houston County Library board and proponent for a branch library in Ashford, teacher in the Ashford school, many committees, civic projects, Sunday School teacher, and rose gardener extraordinaire are a few activities she enjoyed. As an avid bridge player and homemaker, she made many lifelong friendships during these happy years and maintained them even when she relocated to Ellisville in 2008.She is preceded in death by her husband, H.M. Dykes, Jr and a grandson, William H. Dykes. Surviving family include sons, Horace Morgan, III (Ann) Dykes, Centre and Earl Ellis (Mary Beth) Dykes, LaFayette, GA; sister, Sarah (Al) Swimmer, Lafayette, CA; grandchildren, Adam (Chelly) Dykes, Dunwoody, GA, Andrew (Kim) Dykes, Madison, Russel (Mollie) Dykes, Germantown, TN, and Margaret (Drew) Swanson, Yellow Springs, OH; greatgrandchildren, Ethan, Scarlett, Madeline, Barrett, Avery, Charlotte, Will, Beau and Lena. As well as two dear sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.Graveside service is Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 Central at the Ashford City Cemetery, Ashford, AL. We welcome your prayers and presence.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dothan Houston County Public Library, 445 North Oates St, Dothan, AL 36303 or to First Baptist Church of Centre, ROC, 300 East Bypass, Centre, AL 35960.