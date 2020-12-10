Bonnie Ward Blankenship
Bonnie Ward Blankenship, a lifelong resident of the Bertha Community of Dale County, passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020. She was 88.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 11, 2020, in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in the Bertha Community with Reverend Jud Waldrop officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Gast, 6349 North County Road 67, Skipperville, AL 36374.
Mrs. Blankenship was a native of Dale County, daughter of the late Hubert L. Ward and Maggie Newsome Ward. She lived most of her lifetime in the Bertha Community of Dale County. Bonnie was a dedicated wife, Mother, Grandmother and caregiver. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James W. "Bill" Blankenship, and a brother, Lewie Winfred Ward.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Cathy Blankenship Eidson (Mike), Pam Blankenship Seltzer (Rick), two sons, Jack Blankenship (Trish), Mark Blankenship (Lori), a sister, Hazel Jackson (Rev. Ron), nine grandchildren, Amy Marler (Ray), Carrie Babcock (Chad), Michael Eidson (Melanie), Brandon Eidson (Claire), Brittany Johnson (Troy), Jordan Davis (Nick), Kristen Gayle (Jimmy), Brent Seltzer and Ashley Seltzer; thirteen great-grandchildren, Logan Marler, Jack Yoell, Evan Babcock, John Babcock, Mattie Eidson, Mason Eidson, Piper Eidson, Andrew Eidson, Ella Beth Johnson, Ellis Johnson, Hamp Davis, Noah Davis and Knox Davis; several nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Eidson, Brandon Eidson, Ray Marler, Logan Marler, Chad Babcock, RickSeltzer and Nick Davis.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Providence Assisted Living Home, Ozark, and Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center, Dothan, for the love and care shown to Bonnie during her stay.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.