Charles Michael Brinley
Charles Michael Brinley passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 82.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Gene Hauser and Rev. Allen Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Michael was born on September 5,1938 in Bonifay, FL. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Michael retired from General Telephone Electrics after many years. He dearly loved his wife and family. Bethlehem High School was near and dear to his heart as he was the ultimate Wildcat fan.
He was actively involved in the American Legion Post 59, a former member of the Lions Club, the Geneva River Rats and the Geneva Festival on the Rivers Committee. He was affectionately remembered as a coach, mentor, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Mansfield Brinley and Ruthie Irene Barrentine, sister Maureen Brinley, and brothers Robert Brinley and Ruben Brinley.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Ann Brinley of Geneva, AL. His children Chryle Brinley of Geneva, AL, Chuck Brinley (Beth) of Geneva, AL, Dan Brinley of Phoenix AZ, Keith Brinley (Leah) of Geneva, AL, Suzanne Gilmore (Kevin) of Panama City, FL. His grandchildren Leannah Windham (Josh), Taylor Gilmore, Ashton Williams (Chance), Jesse Gilmore (Kellie), Shay Baronti (Alex), and Kyle Gilmore and great grandchildren Callan Windham, Logan Baronti, and Lilly Gilmore.Sister Rebecca (Otis) Dorch of Pensacola, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.