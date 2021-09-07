Cheryl Browning



Ms. Cheryl Lindholm Browning, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died August 31, 2021. She was 77.



Cheryl was born in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 1944 to the late George and Elsie Lindholm. Her family relocated to Alabama where she graduated from Dothan High School. Cheryl moved to Griffin, Georgia and began a 33 year career with Delta Airlines. After retiring, she returned to Dothan, Alabama. In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed water sports, and working in her yard. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Cheryl had a heart for serving others and volunteered with many organizations such as Meals on Wheels, The Food Pantry of Griffin, GA, Catholic Social Services, Dothan Newcomers, her church, and many other organizations throughout her life.



Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, George, mother, Elsie and her brother Gerry. Cheryl is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Helen Lindholm, her nephew, Erik Lindholm (Jennifer) her great-nieces Ella and Anna and her great-nephew, George.



Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery at a later date.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 7, 2021.