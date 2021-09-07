Ms. Cheryl Lindholm Browning, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died August 31, 2021. She was 77.
Cheryl was born in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 1944 to the late George and Elsie Lindholm. Her family relocated to Alabama where she graduated from Dothan High School. Cheryl moved to Griffin, Georgia and began a 33 year career with Delta Airlines. After retiring, she returned to Dothan, Alabama. In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed water sports, and working in her yard. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Cheryl had a heart for serving others and volunteered with many organizations such as Meals on Wheels, The Food Pantry of Griffin, GA, Catholic Social Services, Dothan Newcomers, her church, and many other organizations throughout her life.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, George, mother, Elsie and her brother Gerry. Cheryl is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Helen Lindholm, her nephew, Erik Lindholm (Jennifer) her great-nieces Ella and Anna and her great-nephew, George.
Due to COVID-19 a graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery at a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
each year my swamp daisies show their pretty faces to remind where i got them as Cheryl gave them to me when i was making the sunflower house at landmark gardens. i also have some in my property here at home will miss you girl
Sherrill Hughes
Friend
September 12, 2021
Cheryl was very special to me and to everyone at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a good and true friend and I miss her very much. She spoke of her beloved sister-in-law and nephew and his beautiful family very often.
Ann Spradley
Friend
September 7, 2021
I have a painting done by Cheryl hanging in my kitchen so I think of her every day.
Virginia Kracke Peelen
Friend
September 6, 2021
Cheryl was an Amazing women with a heart of gold! She loved family friends.. the garden and Art! I feel blessed to have known her. I have 2 lithographs of her paintings. A beautiful hummingbird... and a calming beach scene... RIP Cheryl... Love you!