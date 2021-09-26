Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick
Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, age 50, of Daleville, AL passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Flowers Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Daleville First United Methodist Church with Craig Grant and Rev. Paul Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Christian Mission, 481 Geneva Hwy., Enterprise, AL 36330.
He was a graduate of Daleville High School where he was a Warhawk football player and his #44 will always be remembered.
He was employed with Bondy's Toyota in Enterprise for the last 5 years.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Kilpatrick, step-father, Robert E. Housley, niece, Madison Jerkins and brother-in-law, Jackie Jerkins.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Kilpatrick Housley, Ft. Deposit, AL; two sisters, Camellia Jerkins, Samson, AL; Cassie Kilpatrick, Daleville, AL; niece, Morgan Grimes, Germany; nephew, Cain Sellers, Daleville, AL; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.