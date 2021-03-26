Menu
Clara Nell Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Wright's Funeral Home
131 Mason St
Alexander City, AL
Clara Nell Lewis

Dothan.…Clara Nell McElhenney Lewis, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Tuesday night, March 23, 2021, at Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 87.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Dothan, with Dr. Taylor Rutland and Reverend Bob Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the Dothan City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Dothan. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Covid-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Mrs. Clara was born in Dothan, Alabama to the late Hearston Calhoun McElhenney and Fannie Kathryn Cannon McElhenney. She lived her entire life in Dothan, AL and raised her family with gracious love. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dothan.

Leaving to cherish her memories is her husband, Charles Alfred Lewis; her daughters, Linda Lewis Brannon (Sam) of Auburn, AL and Headland, AL, and Laura Lewis Kirkpatrick (Tim) of Auburn, AL; her sons, Mike Lewis (Sherrill) of Franklin, NC and David Lewis (Michelle) of Dothan, AL; her grandchildren, Katie Lewis, Libba Brannon Harris (Chris), Lewis Brannon (Kata), Brooke Kirkpatrick, Jon Lewis, and Jake Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Sadie Harris and Sam Harris.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jon Lewis, Jake Lewis, Chris Harris, Sam Brannon, Tim Kirkpatrick, and Ashley Scarborough. Serving as a honorary pallbearer will be Lewis Brannon.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Dothan
AL
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Dothan
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Wright's Funeral Home
