Clifford Earl "Red" Holland
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Holmes County High School
Clifford Earl "Red" Holland

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Clifford Earl "Red" Holland, 80, of Wewahitchka, FL. He lost his battle with Covid-19 on December 4, 2020.

Red was born May 9, 1940, in Hartford, AL, and raised in Bonifay, FL. He graduated from Holmes County High School in 1958. Red is preceded in death by his parents Ambus C. and Joy Adkison Holland and children Chris Lurie and Cary Lurie.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of forty-five years, Beth Glawson Holland; sister, Linda Peaden (Gregory); three daughters, Susan Lovell (Dana), Deborah Potts (Vince), Leah Lurie Gardner; grandchildren Ryan Lovell, Ashley Lovell, Chad Lurie, Brad Lurie, Christopher Lurie, William Lurie, Lynn Gardner; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren who all adored him. He will also be missed by all his many treasured friends.

After high school, Red immediately joined the United States Air Force. He served eight years and was a hydraulics mechanic on B52 jets. After the Air Force, he moved to Dothan, AL, and became the sales manager at Hamac Volkswagen where he hired his future wife Beth to the sales team. Together, they purchased a grocery store and moved to Webb, AL. During this time, he began filling in for "The Gene Regan Farm Report" at WTVY Channel 4. This experience led to his own television and advertising career that included "Good Morning Tri-States," "Outdoors with Red," and Advertising with Red. He was well known for his loud, boisterous voice and laugh, quick wit, and larger-than-life personality. He was known for the phrase "Come on in, satellite!" and songs that included "Going Fishing with Red" and "Just a String of Butterbeans." His TV career began at WTVY and then continued with WJHG after moving to Panama City, FL. After retiring from WJHG in Panama City, FL, he never lost his excitement and enjoyment for fishing and was still fishing every day and competing in tournaments when possible. During his television career, Red was very involved in local communities. He had an entertaining personality and was often asked to emcee at many festivals and community events throughout the TriStates and Panhandle areas. He volunteered countless hours helping to found Landmark Park. He was a member of the Dothan Lodge #466 and was a member of multiple bass clubs including the founder of the "Mossy Back" club. Red loved his family and all his many friends. He loved to fish and all things nature related.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will occur at a later date. Red will spend eternity on the Apalachicola River, which he enjoyed for so many years.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gulf County EMS and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center who took special care of our Daddy.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 13, 2020.
18 Entries
I remember “Red” on many early morning TV shows when Panama City, FL still had only 3 networks. He’s my image always of “sitting in a lone boat” passionate his viewers were with him.

My sincerest sympathies & condolences go out to his beloved family and friends. I see by marriage Linda Peaden (Greg) is my 2nd cousin.

God Bless you all as you mourn the loss of this wonderful man until you’re able to be together for comfort again.

Rest In Peace Red
Stacey
Acquaintance
December 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Red was such a funny guy he will be missed.
John
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
We are so heartbroken by the passing of our friend Red. He was a true Southern gentleman with a quick wit and a love for others. Fred and I enjoyed all our trips and Fun times with he and Beth. Beth you and the family will continue to be in our prayers. Will see you soon. Until we meet again our dear friend! WE LOVE YOU!
Fred & Paula
Friend
December 15, 2020
RIP Red. You can relax and sit in the shade, take your shoes off, soak your feet in the creek and fish til your hearts content! Prayers to Beth
Will McCarty
December 14, 2020
lots of love and prayers to family and friends RIP you were the first memory of us living in Alabama my mom and dad watch you all the time when they thought we was sleeping to late they would turn the tv up loud and ur voice would wake us up and we never for got you thank u RIP my friend
ann gibson and family
December 14, 2020
I am going to miss Red! My mother, grandmother and mysely loved to go by his store on the way to fishing! We would talk and laugh with him! My grandmother ask him to pray over her pole! Greatly missed!
Ella L Lowery
December 14, 2020
We will always remember Red, from our days in Webb al. (rest in peace)
jimmie mcgowin
December 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Red's family and friends! Enjoyed his humor and learned quite a bit from his fishing shows! R.I.P., Red!
Del White
December 13, 2020
We always loved Red and enjoyed his entertainment. We lived in Webb for about 10 plus yrs. and would see him at the store on occasion, He was a very lively character. We always left smiling. Our deepest sympathy to the family. May your precious memories give you peace and comfort.. RIP Red. You will forever be missed.
Priscilla Andrews
December 13, 2020
He was a great entertaining personality! Recently heard about his new Dodge truck he got to enjoy for too short a time.
Paul Lawrence
Friend
December 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeanette Scroggins
Friend
December 9, 2020
Red was a friend and neighbor along with his sweet Beth. He will be greatly missed. My sympathy goes out to Beth and Family.
Jeanette Scroggins
Friend
December 9, 2020
Rest in peace, Red. No throwbacks in Heaven. They broke the mold...
Ray Hitchell
Friend
December 9, 2020

Beth we will miss Red..Our prayers go out to you and the family..Call us if U need anything..Lots of love to you
Susie Hudson
Friend
December 8, 2020
I loved Outdoors With RED ! Someone should reair them..starting with the one with Rodney and the Howards Creek bunch ! RIP RED HOLLAND Hope you got a breambuster with you.....
D Ray
Friend
December 8, 2020
I grew up with Beth Red's wife and first met Red when they had the store at Webb. I did not live in Dothan but would see Red and Beth at our class reunions. Red and Beth hosted a couple reunions at their house outside Dothan with the lake and put on a great one. Red was very hospitable and really enjoyed life. Beth we will be thinking of you.
Bob Windsor
Friend
December 8, 2020
Offering our sincere condolences during this time of deep sorrow. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Godspeed.
Michael H. Sarra
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
I watch "Red" for years on WTVY but I met him with I was working for a friend of his (Larry Breckenridge). He was very much a gentleman and offered to bring me something to eat (he and Larry were going to lunch). My Dad stopped at the store in Webb on his way to "the river". I am sorry to hear of his passing and please know you and the family are remembered in your time of grief.
Sue Patterson
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
