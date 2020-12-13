Clifford Earl "Red" HollandWith great sadness, we announce the passing of Clifford Earl "Red" Holland, 80, of Wewahitchka, FL. He lost his battle with Covid-19 on December 4, 2020.Red was born May 9, 1940, in Hartford, AL, and raised in Bonifay, FL. He graduated from Holmes County High School in 1958. Red is preceded in death by his parents Ambus C. and Joy Adkison Holland and children Chris Lurie and Cary Lurie.He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of forty-five years, Beth Glawson Holland; sister, Linda Peaden (Gregory); three daughters, Susan Lovell (Dana), Deborah Potts (Vince), Leah Lurie Gardner; grandchildren Ryan Lovell, Ashley Lovell, Chad Lurie, Brad Lurie, Christopher Lurie, William Lurie, Lynn Gardner; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and great grandchildren who all adored him. He will also be missed by all his many treasured friends.After high school, Red immediately joined the United States Air Force. He served eight years and was a hydraulics mechanic on B52 jets. After the Air Force, he moved to Dothan, AL, and became the sales manager at Hamac Volkswagen where he hired his future wife Beth to the sales team. Together, they purchased a grocery store and moved to Webb, AL. During this time, he began filling in for "The Gene Regan Farm Report" at WTVY Channel 4. This experience led to his own television and advertising career that included "Good Morning Tri-States," "Outdoors with Red," and Advertising with Red. He was well known for his loud, boisterous voice and laugh, quick wit, and larger-than-life personality. He was known for the phrase "Come on in, satellite!" and songs that included "Going Fishing with Red" and "Just a String of Butterbeans." His TV career began at WTVY and then continued with WJHG after moving to Panama City, FL. After retiring from WJHG in Panama City, FL, he never lost his excitement and enjoyment for fishing and was still fishing every day and competing in tournaments when possible. During his television career, Red was very involved in local communities. He had an entertaining personality and was often asked to emcee at many festivals and community events throughout the TriStates and Panhandle areas. He volunteered countless hours helping to found Landmark Park. He was a member of the Dothan Lodge #466 and was a member of multiple bass clubs including the founder of the "Mossy Back" club. Red loved his family and all his many friends. He loved to fish and all things nature related.Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will occur at a later date. Red will spend eternity on the Apalachicola River, which he enjoyed for so many years.The family would like to give special thanks to Gulf County EMS and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center who took special care of our Daddy.