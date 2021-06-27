Clyde Marty McAfee, Jr.Clyde Marty McAfee, Jr., a resident of Cowarts, Alabama died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. He was 57.Per his wishes there will be no services at this time.He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Marty McAfee, Sr.Survivors include his mother, Dianne McAfee; one son, Myles McAfee; one brother, Scott McAfee (Tereasa) and three sisters, Sherri Martin (Robert), Christie Mills (Bryan) and Beth Hallman (Johnny).