Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde Marty McAfee Jr.
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Clyde Marty McAfee, Jr.

Clyde Marty McAfee, Jr., a resident of Cowarts, Alabama died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. He was 57.

Per his wishes there will be no services at this time.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Marty McAfee, Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Dianne McAfee; one son, Myles McAfee; one brother, Scott McAfee (Tereasa) and three sisters, Sherri Martin (Robert), Christie Mills (Bryan) and Beth Hallman (Johnny).

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Southern Heritage Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers to the McAfee family.
Gene
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results