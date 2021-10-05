Delores Marie Jarman
Delores (Dee) Jarman, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her residence, in Dothan, Alabama.
A private graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating.
Delores was born January 9, 1934 to Clyde and Bernice Cook in Brookings, South Dakota. After graduation, she moved to Chicago, IL, married, and started a family. She worked in the medical clerical field for many years. Later, she became a military wife, moving to several posts, and was actively involved in the Officers Wives Club, the Officers Club and loved all the social engagements and ceremonies. After moving to Dothan, she was employed with Southeastern Pediatrics Clinic for over a decade. Following retirement, she and her husband Roger enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and taking cruises.
Delores was an avid reader, taking her children and then grandsons to local libraries and teaching them the love of reading. She loved scrapbooking, crafting, canning tomatoes, and building puzzles. She was a loving mother and Grandma Dee.
Delores is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger Jarman; brother, MSgt Paul Butler of Tacoma, WA. and her much loved K9 companion, Beans.
Survivors include her three daughters, Linda (Greg) Hendrix of Dothan, AL, Rochelle (Woody) Welford of Cantonment, FL, and Drew Deeringwater (Kim) of Pensacola, FL; her grandsons, Nick Metzger (Maggie) of Chattanooga, TN and Brad Welford of Cantonment, FL; her sister, Cheryl (Phil) Jacobson of Onawa, IA; her niece, Lisa Martinez of Minneapolis, MN; her nephew, Dr. Scott (Merceditas) Jacobson of Austin, TX; her four great nephews; numerous extended family members; wonderful caring friends, Marilyn Smith of Dothan, AL and Lisa Sellers of Jay, FL; and two special step-great grandsons, Asher and Eli Hendrix.
Our deep gratitude and thanks to the staff at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle and Kindred Hospice for all their love and care given to our mother during this difficult time. She loved you all.
"Your memory will always be in our hearts."
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 5, 2021.