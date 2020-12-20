Hazel Stuckey Trawick
Mrs. Hazel Stuckey Trawick, a resident of Skipperville, died Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 94.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Clopton United Methodist Church with Reverend Kenneth Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Clopton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Clopton Cemetery Fund, c/o Thomas Waters PO Box 366, Clopton, AL 36317.
Mrs. Trawick, daughter of the late Ralph Stuckey and Lettie Pearl Hughes, was a native of Skipperville. She formerly lived in Montgomery and various locations in the United States while her husband served in the United States Coast Guard. Following retirement, she returned to Skipperville in 1959. Mrs. Trawick was retired from the Dale County School System at G.W. Long School as a bus driver and was formerly with the Clopton Post Office. She was a member of the Clopton United Methodist Church. Mrs. Trawick was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie Frank Trawick, Sr.; daughter, Karen Trawick, her siblings, Lettie Pearl Kelley, Hilda Sue Stuckey, William Brandon Stuckey, Hattie Ruth Gassett, and Thaddeus Stuckey.
Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Jane Trawick Long (Robert), Headland and Mitzi Trawick, Skipperville; her son, Lewie Frank Trawick, Jr. (Connie), San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Dr. Brian Sellers (Robin), Kelli Golden, Jessica Heiken (Joel), and Shannon Trawick; five great-grandchildren, Paige McDaniel, Caitlin McDaniel, Avery Golden, Andrew Sellers, and Callie Sellers.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.