Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Stuckey Trawick
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Hazel Stuckey Trawick

Mrs. Hazel Stuckey Trawick, a resident of Skipperville, died Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 94.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Clopton United Methodist Church with Reverend Kenneth Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Clopton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Clopton Cemetery Fund, c/o Thomas Waters PO Box 366, Clopton, AL 36317.

Mrs. Trawick, daughter of the late Ralph Stuckey and Lettie Pearl Hughes, was a native of Skipperville. She formerly lived in Montgomery and various locations in the United States while her husband served in the United States Coast Guard. Following retirement, she returned to Skipperville in 1959. Mrs. Trawick was retired from the Dale County School System at G.W. Long School as a bus driver and was formerly with the Clopton Post Office. She was a member of the Clopton United Methodist Church. Mrs. Trawick was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie Frank Trawick, Sr.; daughter, Karen Trawick, her siblings, Lettie Pearl Kelley, Hilda Sue Stuckey, William Brandon Stuckey, Hattie Ruth Gassett, and Thaddeus Stuckey.

Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Jane Trawick Long (Robert), Headland and Mitzi Trawick, Skipperville; her son, Lewie Frank Trawick, Jr. (Connie), San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Dr. Brian Sellers (Robin), Kelli Golden, Jessica Heiken (Joel), and Shannon Trawick; five great-grandchildren, Paige McDaniel, Caitlin McDaniel, Avery Golden, Andrew Sellers, and Callie Sellers.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clopton United Methodist Church
11592 County Road 68, Clopton, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.