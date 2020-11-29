Rev. John Anderson
Rev. John Anderson, a resident of Dothan, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. John was 90 years old.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with the Rev. Tom Anderson and Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends in the Sunset Memorial Chapel beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time.
Afterwards, Rev. Anderson will be transported back to his homeland of Aiken, South Carolina where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Memorial directing.
COVID precautions including social distancing and masks are requested for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Gideons.org
to purchase Bibles in memory of Rev. John Anderson.
John was born on April 13, 1930 in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Brooks and Irene Anderson. He married the love of his life, Martha Virginia Seigler, on July 11, 1953. Over the next twenty years of marriage, they built a successful farming operation. In 1972, John surrendered to God's call on his life to go into the ministry and moved his family to Dothan, Alabama in January 1973 so that he could attend seminary at the Baptist Bible Institute (now the Baptist College of Florida). Over his 35+ years in ministry, John served as pastor at several local churches including Hodgesville, Rock Springs (Lafayette), Malvern, Midland City, Post Oak (Ozark), and Mount Calvary (Fadette).
John is preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, Claudie Mae, Frances, and Gladys, and his two brothers, Gib and James.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Anderson; three daughters, Debra Timmerman (Tony), Linda Canalejo (Dan), and Vickie Diamond; a son, Mark Anderson (Susan); nine grandkids, Beth Goolsby, Jessica Trahan (Bryce), Brad Canalejo (Jessica), Alan Canalejo (Brittany), Kevin Canalejo (Rebecca), Emily Diamond, Chad Diamond, Olivia Anderson, and Mackensie Anderson; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Anderson (Irene); three sisters, Lillian Toole, Iris Aiken (Harold), and Carolyn Bazzle; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.