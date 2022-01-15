Menu
John Michael "Mickey" Moseley
John Michael 'Mickey' Moseley

John Michael "Mickey" Moseley, a resident of Clayhatchee, AL, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home. He was 79 years old.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Searcy Funeral Home & Crematory, Daleville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clayhatchee Volunteer Fire Department, 2541 Gritney Road, Daleville, AL 36322.

Mickey was a loving husband and father. He was a friend to many children during his 30 years as a Coach at Daleville High School. He enjoyed being a member of the Clayhatchee community. Mickey served on the Town Council for over 10 years, was Chairman of the Volunteer Fire Department and on the library board in Daleville.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents Chatman and Bettye Moseley and brother Dave Moseley.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Moseley, Clayhatchee, AL; daughter, Jeanne Moseley, Clayhatchee, AL; son, Jacob Moseley, Clayhatchee, AL; three grandchildren, Chatman Berry, Clayhatchee, AL; Cameron Berry, Clayhatchee, AL; Jay Moseley, Hartford, AL; two sisters, Dianne Buckley (Milton), Panama City, FL; Lynn Mills (Dink), Panama City, FL; brother, Larry Moseley (JoAnn), Panama City, FL.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.
Sponsored by Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise.
Coach Mosely, Over the 30 years you coached and mentored us at Daleville, those of us you coached benefited from your patience,determination and that sense of humor and laugh that made wind sprints, two a days and dark thirty practices almost fun . As you head up to train the angels, know that appreciate and love you.
Frank Heredeen
January 17, 2022
Our prayers are with your family
William B Nolin
January 15, 2022
