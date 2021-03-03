Jon Alan Ramsey
Jon Alan Ramsey, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Flowers Hospital. He was 81.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Father John W. Klein and Father Steve Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Marianna, Florida with Father John W. Klein officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wiregrass Area Food Bank, 382 Twitchell Road, Dothan, AL 36303.
Mr. Ramsey was born September 25, 1939 in Dothan to Richard and Lucille Radney Ramsey and grew up in Dothan. He was a graduate of Dothan High School and later attended Auburn University where he played football for the Auburn Tigers. He served his country in the Air National Guard. He was employed as a salesman in both the food and chemical industries. He served as an official for high school football for a number of years and also enjoyed being an auctioneer. Mr. Ramsey was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Ramsey is predeceased by his parents, his stepson, Andrew Warnberg, and a brother, Lester Ramsey.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Luana Granger Ramsey of Dothan; a daughter, Margaret Ramsey Valenza (Donald) of Dothan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Valenza of Dothan; a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Cope of Columbus, GA; a daughter-in-law, Janet Warnberg of Phenix City, AL; a brother, Richard Ramsey of Panama City, FL; a sister-in-law, Andrea Granger of Dothan; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
