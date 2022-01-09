Ligon Rimson Solomon
Ligon Rimson Solomon, a resident of Headland, passed away Tuesday night, January 4, 2022, in a Dothan hospital. He was 81.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Headland United Methodist Church, 103 West King Street, Headland, AL 36345.
Rimson Solomon was a lifelong resident of Headland, son of the late Olin Carey Solomon and Mary Dozier Solomon. He was a 1958 graduate of Headland High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Alabama. Rimson was self-employed as the owner and operator of Solomon Insurance Agency in Dothan. He was a member of the Headland United Methodist Church where he was active in many offices and church activities throughout the years. He was also an associate member of Highlands United Methodist Church, Highlands, North Carolina, where he was serving on the Board of Trustees. Rimson was a former member of the Dothan Rotary Club and the Board of Directors of Camp Ascca in Jackson Gap, AL. He was a member of the Board of Directors of HNB First in Headland. Rimson loved his vacation home in Highlands, North Carolina and the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team.
Rimson loved all of God's creation. As an avid turkey hunter, when he would witness the exquisite beauty of a sunrise, he was always in awe of such a miraculous site. Rimson felt close to God and blessed beyond measure to experience such glory. He often spoke of these moments as a time of worship.
He was a generous man, who always thought about the needs of others. Rimson would selflessly give of himself to help one in need. There are many who will remember Rimson for his acts of kindness and his helping hand. Rimson loved his family beyond measure. There was a lifetime of love, joy, jokes, tears and devotion. There is no possible way to express the depth of our loss of husband, father and grandfather, brother and uncle. Rimson was a friend to many who will feel this loss with his family. Our grief is sharp but our joy is greater, because Rimson departed this life with a peaceful and joyful anticipation of his last journey, as he took the hands of the angels he saw in his room and met Jesus.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Charlotte Burke Solomon; three daughters, Lisa Solomon McBride, Dothan; Shannon Solomon, Auburn; and Heather Duffey Adkins (Chris), Cottonwood; a son, Carey Solomon (Denise), Mahtomedi, MN; a sister, Karen Solomon Green, Panama City Beach, Fl; seven grandchildren, Olivia Adkins Jackson (Christopher), Noah Adkins, Joshua Adkins, Drew McBride, Forest McBride, Kailynn Solomon and Hunter Rimson Solomon; a sister-in-law, Anne Burke Kelley (Junior).
