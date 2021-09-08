Menu
Lucile Adams Wills
Lucile Adams Wills

Lucile Adams Wills, a resident of Abbeville, died early Sunday morning, September 5, 2021, at her home. She was 99.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Teddy Ward and Pastor Jud Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.

Mrs. Wills was born and reared in the Wills Crossroads Community of Henry County, daughter of the late John W. Adams and Eva Pearl Doswell Adams. She lived in Abbeville most of her adult lifetime. Mrs. Wills was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, W. C. Wills, sons-in-law, Don Hudgins and Pat McHugh, sisters, Evelyn Arnold and Myrtle Terrell, and brothers, Herbert Adams and Edsel Adams.

Surviving relatives include two daughters, Betty Hudgins, Atlanta, GA; and Barbara McHugh, Macon, GA; four sons, George Wills, Abbeville; Jerry Wills (Patty), Ellijay, GA; Bill Wills, Atlanta, GA; and Phillip Wills (Janet), Orange Beach, AL; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the following caregivers for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Wills; Pam Knight, Ila Blair, Flecia Turner, Erica Glover, Jean McKee, Rosie Jackson, LaKeisha Spann, TyKeayra Walker, Sharon George, Jermica Glanton.

The family would also like to express its appreciation to our extended family, friends and everyone in the community for their love and support during Mrs. Wills life.

Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Lucille was a jewel. I have great memories of my younger days visiting Aunt Lucille and what a kind person she was. I remember my sweet Mom telling me about her & Betty visiting her during the most trying times of my Mom's life. I am so thankful for Betty and Aunt Lucille. I will always appreciate your kindness and caring hearts. Love always, Deb
Debbie Hutto
Family
March 15, 2022
George, Betty and All. I am sorry to hear of Aunt Lucille's passing. I know She will be deeply missed. Mom thought the world of Her. She was always so glad when she visited. Just know she is in the Lord's hands now. Sincerely, Danny.
Danny Hutto
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Lucy. It was such a pleasure to take care of her and chat with her when she was in Atlanta. I was shocked and I think she was shocked as well when I told her I was from Shorterville and knew some of the same people. I will always remember our interaction as it provided a joyful ride to the hospital. I am currently a RN still in Atlanta with all of my family there who have passed on. My condolences Leonard Gaines
Leonard Gaines
Other
September 8, 2021
