Lucile Adams Wills
Lucile Adams Wills, a resident of Abbeville, died early Sunday morning, September 5, 2021, at her home. She was 99.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Teddy Ward and Pastor Jud Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Mrs. Wills was born and reared in the Wills Crossroads Community of Henry County, daughter of the late John W. Adams and Eva Pearl Doswell Adams. She lived in Abbeville most of her adult lifetime. Mrs. Wills was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, W. C. Wills, sons-in-law, Don Hudgins and Pat McHugh, sisters, Evelyn Arnold and Myrtle Terrell, and brothers, Herbert Adams and Edsel Adams.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Betty Hudgins, Atlanta, GA; and Barbara McHugh, Macon, GA; four sons, George Wills, Abbeville; Jerry Wills (Patty), Ellijay, GA; Bill Wills, Atlanta, GA; and Phillip Wills (Janet), Orange Beach, AL; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the following caregivers for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Wills; Pam Knight, Ila Blair, Flecia Turner, Erica Glover, Jean McKee, Rosie Jackson, LaKeisha Spann, TyKeayra Walker, Sharon George, Jermica Glanton.
The family would also like to express its appreciation to our extended family, friends and everyone in the community for their love and support during Mrs. Wills life.
Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.