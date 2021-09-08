I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Lucy. It was such a pleasure to take care of her and chat with her when she was in Atlanta. I was shocked and I think she was shocked as well when I told her I was from Shorterville and knew some of the same people. I will always remember our interaction as it provided a joyful ride to the hospital. I am currently a RN still in Atlanta with all of my family there who have passed on. My condolences Leonard Gaines

