Ronald Keith "Ronny" Lindsey
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Ronald Keith "Ronny" Lindsey

Mr. Ronald Keith "Ronny" Lindsey, a resident of Ft. Gaines, Georgia, died Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile vs. pedestrian accident. He was 55.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lindsey, son of the late Roswell Keith Lindsey and Monique Lindsey, was a native of Ft. Gaines, Georgia. He attended Clay County High School in Ft. Gaines and was a carpenter working in residential construction. Ronny enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing, hiking, and most of all spending time with his children and family.

Surviving relatives include his two daughters, Ashley Lindsey (Robert Kelley), Port St. Joe, FL and Nikki Lindsey (Billy Smithson), Donalsonville, GA; his son, R.J. Lindsey, Buford, GA; a sister, Karlene Hinthorne, Ft. Gaines, GA; four grandchildren, Amber Lindsey, Hayden Lindsey, Madison Kelley, and Timothy Lindsey; mother of his children, Paula Widner Lindsey, Donalsonville, GA.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott
June 15, 2021
