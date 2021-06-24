Rupert Douglas Gray
Rupert Douglas Gray, age 81, a resident of Dothan passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Flowers Hospital.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Rupert was born August 25, 1939, in Slocomb to the late Willie and Georgia Gray. After graduating from Slocomb High School in 1957, he served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He later worked on the Northrop B-2 Spirit project for many years. Rupert also worked as a school bus driver for Dothan City Schools for many years. He was an umpire for many high school sports and was a devoted Alabama fan. Rupert was also a member of Malvern Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Doris Graham, and five brothers, Lewis Gray, Robert Gray, Paul Gray, Harry Gray, and Willie Eugene Gray.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Gray; a son, Gary Gray (Leigh Anne) of Purvis, MS; a daughter, Sonja Stover (David) of Apple Valley, CA; five grandchildren, Weston Stover, Kyle Stover, Jason Gray, Matthew Gray, Shelby Seal; three great-grandchildren, Jake Seal, Collin Seal, Wyatt Gray.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 24, 2021.