Steven B. Hendrickson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Steven B. Hendrickson

Steven B. Hendrickson, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Flowers Hospital.

Mr. Hendrickson was born September 2, 1947 in Centerville, OH to James and Audrey Hendrickson and lived the early years of his life there. Steve was in the United States Army Reserve, (Sergeant USAR) from March of 1970 until his honorable discharge on April of 1975.

Steve received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1970. Steve's career began with the Printing Service Company, in Dayton, Ohio in June of 1970 as Personnel Manager. During his career he held several jobs including TRW Reda Pump Division, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma in June 1977 as Manager, Labor Relations and later in December of 1985 he became Manager, Human Relations.

Ultimately this company was sold and he began to work for Globe Motors, a division of Labinal Components and Systems, Inc., Dayton, Ohio formally TRW Motor Division from April of 1987 as Director, Human Resources. He ultimately retired from Globe Motors, Allied Motion Industries in Dayton, Ohio on August 31, 2014 after 36 years of service. In Steve's spare time he enjoyed playing golf, being at the beach and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah R. Hendrickson of Dothan, AL; stepchildren, Chris (Lynn) Bennett of Dothan, AL and Alecia Bennett of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Matt (Katie) Bennett of Dothan, AL, Bryce Bennett of Dothan, AL and Caitlyn (Dustin) Stacey of Gallatin, TN, Christian Zich, Mercedes Zich, Taylor Zich, Willow Bennett, all of Huntsville, AL; one great granddaughter, Caroline Bennett of Dothan, AL; brothers, Tracy (Joanne) Hendrickson of Mason, OH, Jeff (Jeanine) Hendrickson of Utica, OH; brother-in-law, Neil (Melinda) Ragan of Thomaston, GA; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation, "For the Twigs", 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH, 45404.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888


Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Steve. I worked with him at TRW Reda for a number of years. He was a very nice person and he was great to work with. Prayers for family
Jane Willcox
December 23, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.I always thought a lot of Steve.Pam and I want to express our deepest condolences.Sorry for your loss Debbie.
Rick Smith
December 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. It was an honor to take of Steve in his earlier days of need back here in Centerville Ohio. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Cathy Ray Rn, Fidelity Healthcare
Cathy Ray Rn
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
