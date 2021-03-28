Terry Randall Williams
Terry Randall Williams, a resident of Daleville, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his residence. He was 70 years old.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Mr. Williams was born on August 27, 1950 in Lenoir, North Carolina to Walter "Coot" and Faye Reid Williams. He was an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduate and joined the US Army at the age of 21. Mr. Williams worked for a few years as a Lead Tech and then as Supervisor over the engine test site at Ft. Rucker. He worked with SAIC, Inc. in the corrosion control in Huntsville, AL. Mr. Williams met the love of his life in 1986, Yoshiko Gilley Williams and they were married in 2012.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife, Yoshiko Gilley Williams, his parents, Walter "Coot" and Faye Reid Williams, his brothers, Gary Glenn, and his sister, Gladys Williams.
Survivors include his daughters, Tomoko (Randy Deloney) Turner and Suzanne (Greg) Dorsett; his son, Randy Williams; his grandchildren, Brittany and Dylan Deloney, Reid McLendon, Austin Dorsett, Matthew, Abigail, and Phillip Williams; his 3 sisters, Sheila Persinger, Trudy (James) Smith, and Debbie (Ralph) Gerberich; his brother, Hank Williams; special friends, Stacy Strickland and Cassie Tysinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.